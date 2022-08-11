ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

theurbannews.com

Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion

Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival

The 2022 East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival will take place in MLK Park, 50 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Asheville on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and a children’s area (open from 11 a.m. to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
my40.tv

Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24

SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale returns

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention book lovers! The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is back with its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale. The sale will run Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive. Organizers say the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum

Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
GREENVILLE, SC
theurbannews.com

Asheville Rap Star to Release New Album in September

I was born as Terrence Dionne Brown on July 16, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. I was born to a father who worked at various factories and a mother who stayed home to take care of me and my two brothers, Cris and Tory. I’m the middle child. I...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Atlas Obscura

Thomas Wolfe's Angel

The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns

Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
MILL SPRING, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
GREENVILLE, SC

