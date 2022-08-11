Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
theurbannews.com
Asheville High School 50-Year Reunion
Asheville High was formed by the merger, under desegregation laws, of the former Whites-only Lee Edwards High School and the all-Black Stephens-Lee High School. That legacy class will come together for a Campus Meet and Greet on Friday, August 19, 2022, serving barbecue from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.—and possibly watch an AHS Football Game at 7:30 p.m. For both events, nice casual attire is requested.
my40.tv
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
theurbannews.com
The East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival
The 2022 East End/Valley Street Community Heritage Festival will take place in MLK Park, 50 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Asheville on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks, and a children’s area (open from 11 a.m. to...
my40.tv
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
WLOS.com
Street Tiques Asheville celebrates 50th anniversary with annual car show
Asheville — (WLOS) If you were driving in west Asheville Saturday afternoon you may have found yourself gawking at the American muscle roaring by you on the road. Street Tiques Asheville held its 16th annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show at Trinity Baptist Church. More than 300 cars entered...
WLOS.com
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
Greenville’s ‘Rose Crystal Tower’ receiving restoration
The sculpture known as "Rose Crystal Tower" in Falls Park will be under restoration for several weeks.
WLOS.com
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
my40.tv
NC Apple Festival organizers warn of scam claiming there are vendor spaces available
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Organizers for the North Carolina Apple Festival warn the public about a scam circulated online regarding the Labor Day weekend event. According to a post on the festival's Facebook page, someone was trying to trick people into thinking there were still vendor spaces available. However,...
The Post and Courier
New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24
SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
FOX Carolina
Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale returns
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention book lovers! The Greenville Literacy Association (GLA) is back with its 21st annual Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale. The sale will run Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14. at McAlister Square, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive. Organizers say the...
FOX Carolina
Historic quilt display at Fountain Inn museum
Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Wofford study highlights condemned structures, but what does it take to tear them down?. Hundreds of Vietnam veterans are in Greenville for a national leadership conference, hoping to show appreciation for the often-forgotten veterans.
my40.tv
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
theurbannews.com
Asheville Rap Star to Release New Album in September
I was born as Terrence Dionne Brown on July 16, 1987, in Asheville, North Carolina. I was born to a father who worked at various factories and a mother who stayed home to take care of me and my two brothers, Cris and Tory. I’m the middle child. I...
WLOS.com
WCU starts welcoming students back to campus, celebrates largest freshman class ever
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina University is welcoming its first group of students to campus this weekend for the 2022 fall semester. Friday, Aug. 12 was move-in day for about 500 student-athletes and the university's band. By next Saturday, Aug. 20, everyone will be back on campus. The...
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival returns
Tickets available to the 3-day music festival at TIEC. MILL SPRING––In a couple of weeks, Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival, a three-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in country music, will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC). Night in the Country Carolinas...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
WYFF4.com
Attention bargain shoppers! Huge consignment sale happening this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Starting Friday, a huge children's consignment sale kicks off at the Greenville Convention Center, just in time for back-to-school shoppers. The semi-annual SwitchARoos sale runs through Sunday. Organizers said there are more than 200,000 gently-used items for sale for children of all ages. They said shoppers...
