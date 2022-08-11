You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO