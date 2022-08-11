ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis

Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III

In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 WTUG

22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout

Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.” Read more here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors

There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
92.9 WTUG

Babyface and Fantasia Put On a Show For Huge Tuscaloosa Crowd

Friday, August 12, two of the biggest R&B talents of today hit the stage at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. 11-time Grammy Award Winning artist Babyface hit the stage first and rocked the Tuscaloosa crowd. Babyface performed hits that he wrote for other popular artists like Brandy like Sitting Up In My...
92.9 WTUG

Stillman College Giving Away Needed Sanitary Items In Tuscaloosa

It's back-to-school season in West Alabama and Stillman College is doing its part to help the community stay safe this upcoming school year. Many may feel like we're out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC data tracker, nationwide COVID-19 cases are just over 90,000,000.
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Now Has A New Weird Fast Food Item

There is a new food item in Tuscaloosa and I have to admit, it's really weird. I'm shocked a fast food restaurant would even attempt to sell this. In the past, I recall fast food restaurants trying out some pretty odd menu items. There was a time when KFC was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa

At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Alabama Kangaroo Found Swimming In Lake Tuscaloosa

Yes, that's a kangaroo swimming. Before we go any further, let's see just how we got here. It feels like missing kangaroos in Alabama is becoming a monthly occurrence. Do you remember when the Winfield kangaroo went missing and the capture was caught on camera?. Winfield Police Department confirmed the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

