Former World No. 7 Picks Federer Ahead Of Nadal, Djokovic As 'Most Talented Player'

Former World No. 7 tennis player Fernando Verdasco has hailed Roger Federer, calling the Swiss Master the "most talented player in history" of the sport. In a recent interview, Verdasco spoke about the 'Big Three' in tennis – Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, where he said all three with all their talent could only reach their legendary levels due to absolute hard work.
Strongwoman Gabi Dixson Hits A Raw Deadlift Of 600-Lb During Recent Training Session

Strongwoman Gabi Dixson recorded a massive 600-pound deadlift raw in training. The fifth-ranked world’s strongest woman is looking in phenomenal shape, setting new records in her return to training heavy deadlifts. Her determination was evident on her face before she picked up the bar. She appeared to endure through some tough moments on her way up but managed to crush the deadlift from the floor. Once she had pulled the barbell all the way up, Gabi smiled at her achievement before putting it back down. She only used a lifting belt and lifting straps to complete the lift, and pulled barefoot on the gym floor.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Emma Raducanu takes on Serena Williams for first time at Cincinnati tournament; Rafael Nadal returns from injury

Emma Raducanu will face Serena Williams for the first time in her career after the pair were drawn to face each other in the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. Williams, who will turn 41 next month, indicated this week that she was planning retirement soon, stating she was 'evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me'.
