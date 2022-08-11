Strongwoman Gabi Dixson recorded a massive 600-pound deadlift raw in training. The fifth-ranked world’s strongest woman is looking in phenomenal shape, setting new records in her return to training heavy deadlifts. Her determination was evident on her face before she picked up the bar. She appeared to endure through some tough moments on her way up but managed to crush the deadlift from the floor. Once she had pulled the barbell all the way up, Gabi smiled at her achievement before putting it back down. She only used a lifting belt and lifting straps to complete the lift, and pulled barefoot on the gym floor.

