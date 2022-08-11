For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. “Sometimes it’s nice to get kind of bashed up,” Nicholas Braun says brightly on a recent afternoon in New York City. As the bumbling but lovable Roy family underdog Cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession, the actor has gotten used to taking a psychological beating on-screen—and has earned two Emmy nominations in the process. This year, the series made Emmys history, receiving a record-breaking 14 nominations in the acting categories and 25 nods overall. Since the show’s premiere, in 2018, Braun has become a favorite with fans, who track Cousin Greg’s power ranking among the ruthless Roys after each new episode. Braun knows there are a lot of people rooting for his character as he navigates the messy Waystar Royco empire—and he is too. Here, fresh off his first day of filming the series’ fourth season, the actor discusses his hopes for Greg’s future and his fascination with another underdog you can’t help but root for—Tim Riggins, the brooding fullback/running back from Friday Night Lights.

