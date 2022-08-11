Read full article on original website
Diane Keaton Hated Those Viral Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots
Diane Keaton’s personal style is unmatched, so when photos emerged last March of the actress wearing a wholey un-Keaton look—an oversized white button down atop a pair of skin-tight snakeskin pantaleggings—it was quite the surprise. Of course, there was an explanation, Keaton was filming a Freaky Friday-esque movie called Mack & Rita, which hit theaters this past weekend. But despite the fact that it was all in the name of the craft, Keaton still can’t help but hate the look.
Sienna Miller Is Ready to Make You Laugh
Sienna Miller as Patsy Stone from 'Absolutely Fabulous.' Miller wears a Dior jacket. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. “For somebody who is really quite joyful and pathologically authentic,...
Jennifer Lopez Proves Princess Diana’s Bike Shorts Look is Still a Winner
Ben and Jennifer Lopez Affleck have touched down in NYC to celebrate Ben’s 50th birthday, and Lopez wasted no time upon her return to her hometown before she immediately got comfortable. On Sunday, the singer was seen out in midtown, doing her best Princess Diana impression in bike shorts as she went on a little shopping spree ahead of her new husband’s big day.
Tom Blyth Makes the Case for a Lost Reboot
Tom Blyth as Dr. Jack Shephard from ‘Lost.’ Blyth wears a Canali suit, shirt, and tie. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It takes a certain...
For Margaret Qualley, Dorothy Zbornak Is the Epitome of Cool
Margaret Qualley as Dorothy from 'The Golden Girls.' Qualley wears Chanel. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. In Netflix’s acclaimed series Maid, Margaret Qualley stars as Alex, a young...
Jessica Biel Embraces Her Antihero Era
Jessica Biel as Don Draper from ‘Mad Men.’ Biel wears Armani suit and Charvet tie. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Jessica Biel lives for a...
Reservation Dogs Helped Devery Jacobs Step Into Her Power
Devery Jacobs as Catra from ‘She-Ra.’ Jacobs wears Gucci jacket; Moschino gloves. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It’s no exaggeration to say there had never been...
Yes, Jean Smart and Harry Styles Are Actually “Thick as Thieves”
When Jean Smart joined Instagram late last year, she didn’t waste any time making it clear that she’s a fan of Harry Styles. Her second-ever post on the platform consisted of a dispatch from the Madison Square Garden stop of “Love on Tour” and visual proof that she’s the proud owner of two items of Hazza merch: a sweatshirt from Styles’s beauty line, Pleasing, and a baseball cap that reads “Harry is my friend.” Turns out, she wasn’t kidding with the latter. “Harry and I are thick as thieves,” the four-time Emmy Award winner revealed in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Adam Scott Wants to Go Where Everybody Knows Your Name
Adam Scott as Sam Malone in ‘Cheers.’ Scott wears Polo Ralph Lauren shirt. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Somewhere between Cheers, a place where everybody...
W’s TV Portfolio 2022: Your Favorite TV Stars Celebrate Their Favorite Shows
Introducing W magazine’s third annual TV Portfolio. For the last two years, we’ve asked some of the most sought-after names in television to pay tribute to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It’s an assignment that the stars have come to take quite seriously—especially since their choices often reveal as much about their fandoms as it does about themselves. The end result is a visual celebration of all things TV as we gear up for primetime’s biggest night—the Emmys. This year, a host of first-time nominees will be hitting the red carpet including Adam Scott (Severance), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) and Margaret Qualley (Maid), all of whom are featured here. With just a few weeks until the awards ceremony on September 12th, and so many great shows to binge, the only question is, what are you watching?
Don’t Worry, Choupette Lagerfeld is Still Living the High Life
When Karl Lagerfeld died of pancreatic cancer in February 2019, a rumor began circulating that the designer’s fortune—estimated to be anywhere between $195 to $300 million dollars—was being inherited by his beloved Birman cat, Choupette. The rumor was never confirmed, but given Choupette just rang in her eleventh birthday, surrounded by champagne and gifts, we can definitely conclude she’s continued to be well taken care of.
Quincy Isaiah Tames the Fame Monster
Quincy Isaiah as Ted Lasso from 'Ted Lasso.' Isaiah wears Ox and Bulls Leather Company. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Earlier this year, Quincy Isaiah found himself in...
Zoë Kravitz Regrets Wading Into “The Slap” Discourse
It may feel like eons since “The Slap,” but the infamous incident is still fresh on Zoë Kravitz’s mind. Two days after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia while onstage at this year’s Oscars, the 33-year-old actor became embroiled in the scandal by simply posting an Instagram caption and comment. “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the pink Saint Laurent gown she wore on the evening in question. “You don’t support him defending his wife?,” one user commented, to which Kravitz succinctly responded “nope.” She eventually deleted the post, but the backlash continued. Now, nearly five months later, Kravitz has made it clear that she has regrets about using her platform to call Smith out.
Jung Ho-yeon Is Ready to Take Names
Ho-yeon as Arya Stark from ‘Game of Thrones.’ Ho-yeon wears look by Costume Studio. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Since Squid Game premiered on Netflix...
Nicola Peltz Beckham is Fiercely Loyal to Her Platform Pumps
When Nicola Peltz said “‘till death do us part,” while standing at the alter during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham back in May, she wasn’t just speaking about her husband-to-be. She was also speaking to the white, satin Versace platform heels on her feet. Some criticized Peltz for the footwear choice on her wedding day, which they believed felt out of place with her custom Valentino gown, but the actress has ignored the comments and remains loyal to her platforms.
Melanie Lynskey Finds Light in the Dark
Melanie Lynskey as Susan Edwards from ‘Landscapers.’ Lynskey wears look by Alias Costume Rental. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Ever since she starred in the...
Nicholas Braun Is Ready to Play Ball
For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. “Sometimes it’s nice to get kind of bashed up,” Nicholas Braun says brightly on a recent afternoon in New York City. As the bumbling but lovable Roy family underdog Cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession, the actor has gotten used to taking a psychological beating on-screen—and has earned two Emmy nominations in the process. This year, the series made Emmys history, receiving a record-breaking 14 nominations in the acting categories and 25 nods overall. Since the show’s premiere, in 2018, Braun has become a favorite with fans, who track Cousin Greg’s power ranking among the ruthless Roys after each new episode. Braun knows there are a lot of people rooting for his character as he navigates the messy Waystar Royco empire—and he is too. Here, fresh off his first day of filming the series’ fourth season, the actor discusses his hopes for Greg’s future and his fascination with another underdog you can’t help but root for—Tim Riggins, the brooding fullback/running back from Friday Night Lights.
Emma D’Arcy Dripped in Gold at the House of the Dragon London Premiere
At this point in their career, Emma D’Arcy has only walked three red carpets. A relative newcomer to acting, the 30-year-old had a handful of small roles in various TV shows before landing the part of the bleach-blonde Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. But the looks they wore for the events celebrating the hotly anticipated series were unequivocal style-wins—meaning D’Arcy’s red carpet fashion track record is near-perfect.
Coco Jones Can Handle It All
Coco Jones as Olivia Pope from ‘Scandal.’ Jones wears Proenza Schouler coat. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Coco Jones has a knack for portraying powerful...
Madelyn Cline Can’t Quit Now
Madelyn Cline as Peggy Olson from ‘Mad Men.’ Cline wears Top from Paisley Babylon Vintage Clothing, skirt from Thelma & Chemise. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes.
