Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
wevv.com
37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson
The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. Attendees to the free event could hear from some of the most popular acts in bluegrass music, such as David Grier, King's Highway, and The Price Sisters, among others. The...
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour
Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
wevv.com
'Trail of Treats' returning to downtown Owensboro in October
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have announced the return of a popular Halloween event. An announcement made by the city on Friday says that the "Trail of Treats" event will return to downtown Owensboro on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city says the family-friendly Trail of...
Popular Owensboro Tattoo Shop Announces Exciting Expansion into Henderson, KY
This has been an incredibly exciting week for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing. In addition to celebrating their 15th anniversary and having a huge weekend event to commemorate the milestone, Lady Luck just made a huge announcement. The popular Owensboro parlor is expanding into Henderson, KY, which will soon...
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
visitowensboro.com
Kick off the Fall season at Hayden Fall Farm Market
For those who love everything related to Fall, a fan-favorite event is returning to Owensboro-Daviess County in September!. The Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market will be held September 18 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This family-friendly festival is the perfect chance to get in your first sip of apple cider or your first shopping trip for Fall decor as the upcoming season begins to unfold.
The Daily South
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
14news.com
Friends use Special Olympics medals to honor explosion victims
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charlie and Martina Hite were a married couple who competed together in the Special Olympics for years. Friends say the medals they earned meant a lot to them. After the two died in the explosion on North Weinbach Avenue, their friends are making sure they still...
wevv.com
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
Trailing through Evansville; Coming soon!
After nearly 15 years in the making, Evansville and Vanderburgh County officials have broken ground on the Green River Road trail project.
Neighboring family pieces life together after explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the explosion on Weinbach Ave. over a dozen families were uprooted from their homes and it was last thing one couple expected to do as they prepare for one of the biggest moments of their lives. Trevor McDowell and his fiancé Maddie Struble home sits across from the home that […]
wevv.com
Two displaced, 4 pets killed in Evansville house fire
Two people were displaced and four pets were killed in a Saturday evening house fire in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on South Roosevelt Drive off of East Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke...
wamwamfm.com
Meet the New WHS Principal
This week on Focus on the Community on WAMW, we will meet the new Washington High School Principal, Brian Holland. Holland is a 1993 graduate of Washington High School and says it is great to be back home. He tells us a little more about his family…. Holland went on...
14news.com
Henderson County and Owensboro basketball legends slated for Hall of Fame induction
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame is set to honor 16 new members in the Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. Two of these new members include Jeff Haile, the longtime head coach of the Henderson County girls basketball team, and Randy Embry, a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball award winner at Owensboro High School that also made a mark in the coaching ranks.
14news.com
EFD: House fire claims the lives of 4 pets, 2 people displaced
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2700 block of South Roosevelt Drive. According to a press release, a neighbor called 911 reporting a possible fire in the area on Saturday around 6:25 p.m. EFD officials say when firefighters arrived, they reported...
macaronikid.com
Spencer County Is Holiday World And MORE
Planning a day (or two or more) at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana? You’re sure to have an amazing time. But there are so many more things to do throughout Spencer County... if you don’t plan a few extra days, you might just miss out on making some family memories!
URGENT: Daviess County Animal Shelter Dog Needs Loving Home NOW!
My friends, we have a very urgent appeal from our friends at the Daviess County Animal Shelter. We are rallying the dog-loving troops around this guy. Meet Homer!. According to officials with the facility, Homer was brought to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after his owner was arrested and never came back for him. This was back in December 2021. Homer spent a few months at the shelter, but has been in foster care for the last three. He has been unable to find a new forever home and has just two weeks left before he's set to be euthanized.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders broke ground on the new Green River Road Trail Project on Friday. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure program....
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
