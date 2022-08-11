ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Instagram, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzH9Y_0hDej1xg00

( KTLA ) – Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Wednesday’s arrest comes four months after Clenney, 26, stabbed 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

Clenney is claiming self-defense.

Miami police had first responded on April 3 to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.

Man dies after being struck by metal ball used for Highland Games event

Video from the scene that was obtained by TMZ appeared to show Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood.

Obumseli was taken to a trauma center and pronounced dead from stab wounds.

No charges had been filed in the case as of mid-April, according to NewsNation. But police in Miami-Dade County eventually issued an arrest warrant for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon, Nexstar’s KHON reported.

Clenney was arrested Wednesday “without incident at an undisclosed location” in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to police. As of Thursday morning, Clenney was being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center.

Clenney has over 2 million followers on social media.

Questions swirl in death of social media influencer’s boyfriend

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, had previously claimed his client was defending herself from Obumseli.

“She was in fear for her life, and Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony, to wit: a burglary with a battery,” Prieto said in a statement provided to NewsNation in April. “We expect the City of Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s office to close their investigation in the near future.”

Clenney is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Hilo District Court on Aug. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
YourErie

Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
BERWICK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laupahoehoe, HI
City
Miami, FL
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

Salman Rushdie taken off ventilator

According to Salman Rushdie’s agent, Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator. Rushdie was attacked on Friday after giving a lecture on Friday in western New York. It was during this lecture that the author was stabbed in the neck and abdomen and then flown to UPMC Hamot. The writer was put on a ventilator […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Tailor
YourErie

‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County

UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden said that at around 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office was informed of a downed plane, and about 50 minutes later, Mannington and Monongalia County volunteer firefighters […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store. 
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Onlyfans#Wit#Miami Police Department#Violent Crime#Linus Company Meta#Christian#Newsnation#Tmz#Nexstar#Khon
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Preseason Week 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Kickoff Live is back for another season, as the Bills prepare to host the Colts in Week 1 of the 2022-23 preseason. Watch BKL analysts discuss this week’s matchup in the video player above from 3-4 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
YourErie

ATV accident leaves one seriously injured

An ATV accident left one Pennsylvania man severely injured. On Saturday at around 3:16 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road in the Town of Sherman for an ATV accident with personal injury. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation found that Eli […]
BOALSBURG, PA
YourErie

Port Farms holds second annual Blooms, Bubbles and Butterflies event

Port Farms held their second annual Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies event this weekend during their Flower Festival that has been going on throughout the week. As part of this event, a butterfly release took place for guests to participate in. Not only are the butterflies beautiful to look at, they are also helping the pollination […]
ANIMALS
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy