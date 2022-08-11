ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 9

Brian Chesnut
4d ago

its nice that Nishelle Gonzales is owner of 7B Handyman & Contracting, LLC, in Sandpoint made her biased attitude known toward our community so we know who NOT to hire!

Reply
5
Bekin
5d ago

You forget that people have the Constitutiinal right to have and express their opinion whether you like it or not and 7B won't be one that I call since you believe that it's your way or the highway. You're just as hypocritical as those that you choose to criticize.And the city of Sandpoint and some of it's citizens have much to learn about civility.

Reply(5)
5
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rally promotes unity in North Idaho

COEUR d’ALENE — About two dozen Kootenai County residents gathered on the steps of the courthouse Saturday to discuss political issues impacting Idahoans, as well as how to bring Idahoans together to find solutions. Among them was Cayden Stone, an 18-year-old Boise State University student from Coeur d’Alene....
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle

Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Sandpoint, ID
Society
Sandpoint, ID
Business
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Telling it like it is

Last week, I opened my favorite paper to see once again the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chairman Brent Regan using a platform to spread his version of events that just doesn’t ring true. He first addressed party politics that were of course divisive. Then he launched into a diatribe about North Idaho College.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered flags to half-staff August 12 in honor of Spokane Valley firefighter Dan Patterson, whose death was announced August 11. The 53-year-old went into cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift and did not recover. Patterson always went for a run at the...
KREM2

Spokane police drone attacked in mid-air over homeless camp near I-90 and Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drones have soared in popularity over the years and they've proven to be a useful tool for the Spokane Police Department (SPD). "The community benefits because we're able to find these people, officers benefit because we're not walking into an ambush and the suspect benefits because we're able to use other tools and tactics to come up with a peaceful resolution," SPD Cpl. Nick Briggs said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latino
KHQ Right Now

15-year-old girl reported missing Friday located by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced Saturday afternoon that a missing 15-year-old girl has been found and is safe. SPD thanks the community for keeping an out for the girl. Last updated: Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dive teams recover body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body from the Spokane River Friday afternoon. The recovery comes a day after a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be a body submerged downstream of W. Rifle Club Road. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has the person’s remains and will work with Major Crimes Detectives...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Liberty Lake PD find missing 16-year-old girl

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The Liberty Lake Police Department has found a missing teenage girl in the area. Lily M. Fedak was last seen in the Legacy Ridge area early Monday morning between 4-6 a.m. She is 5’3″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black tank top. Credit: Liberty...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash.– All of North Idaho is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. Pacific time. This watch also covers Western Montana until 9 p.m. Mountain time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe weather is expected and highly likely to occur somewhere in...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Homeless
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
Big Country News

Alcohol a Factor in Thursday North Idaho Crash That Injured Four Teens

SANDPOINT - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Highway 41 near milepost 34.7, in Bonner County. A green 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a 17-year-old male, was traveling southbound when the vehicle left the roadway off the west shoulder....
KREM2

21-year-old man killed in head-on collision on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Early Saturday morning, 63-year-old Cynthia Macy was driving eastbound in the westbound lane on I-90 by Spokane International Airport. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), 21-year-old Gaige Lavoy and a fellow passenger were travelling westbound on the interstate when Macy swerved into and hit Lavoy's vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in his car went to the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest armed suspect after hours-long standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man for pointing a gun at three men working on a car on Bigelow Gulch Rd, near Lehman Rd. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday. Police say the man, later identified as 57-year-old Raymond C. Schulte, confronted three men working on a broken-down car in front of Schulte’s property. The situation escalated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy