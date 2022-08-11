Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Charles’ Got Talent: Today’s event pairs local celebrities with Barbe Bluebelles
The original “Lake Charles’ Got Talent” event is back for the second year. The fun-filled community fundraiser puts ten teams on stage at Burton Coliseum to vy for votes on Saturday, August 13 beginning at 6 p.m. Teams are made up of a Barbe Bluebell and a...
Crowley woman to appear in Times Square presentation for Down Syndrome awareness
Crowley's Anna Walton, 39, is going to be towering over Times Square in New York City on Sept. 17 as part of a one-hour video presentation bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.
Lake Charles American Press
Portion of La. in Lake Arthur renamed in honor of Fox
A stretch of La. 14 from La. 380 south to Fourth Street in Lake Arthur is now the Marion “Butch” Fox Memorial Highway, honoring the late tourism and economic development leader in her hometown. Fox was the president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and...
Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
A Crowley neighborhood protested a homeless shelter and now they are protesting a transitional home
Homeowners in a residential area fought to keep a homeless shelter out of their neighborhood. Now they are continuing their fight against what will possibly be a transitional home in the same exact place.
818 Tequila Airstream Tasting at Darrell’s in Lake Charles!
818 Tequila is out of Los Angeles, California. They are headed to the better LA tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) to show off their award-winning tequila at Darrell's in Lake Charles. The tequila has won over 30 awards from tasting awards to international spirit competitions. It has also won Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.
Lake Charles American Press
A grave task: Helping hands clean up, beautify historic Bilbo Cemetery
When the sun rises over Lake Charles Sunday morning, the iconic 23-foot tall Millennium Statue of Jesus Christ that towers over the final resting places of the city’s namesake and earliest settlers will gleam a little brighter. That’s because several dozen volunteers spent their Saturday inside Bilbo Cemetery, pulling...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out to...
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Lake Charles
It's August of 2022 here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and we wanted to bring you another installment of the most expensive house for sale here in Lake Charles. Last month, the house was 3.3 million dollars but this month we found you one cheaper that really none of us can still afford it's always fun to dream and look and see how the other half lives right?
KPLC TV
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
Louisiana kindergartner kicked out of school for having two moms [VIDEO]
A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7
Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
Lake Charles, LA
