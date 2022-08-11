ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Portion of La. in Lake Arthur renamed in honor of Fox

A stretch of La. 14 from La. 380 south to Fourth Street in Lake Arthur is now the Marion “Butch” Fox Memorial Highway, honoring the late tourism and economic development leader in her hometown. Fox was the president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and...
Calcasieu Parish News

Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16

On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
GATOR 99.5

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Lake Charles American Press

A grave task: Helping hands clean up, beautify historic Bilbo Cemetery

When the sun rises over Lake Charles Sunday morning, the iconic 23-foot tall Millennium Statue of Jesus Christ that towers over the final resting places of the city’s namesake and earliest settlers will gleam a little brighter. That’s because several dozen volunteers spent their Saturday inside Bilbo Cemetery, pulling...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out to...
KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Lake Charles

It's August of 2022 here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and we wanted to bring you another installment of the most expensive house for sale here in Lake Charles. Last month, the house was 3.3 million dollars but this month we found you one cheaper that really none of us can still afford it's always fun to dream and look and see how the other half lives right?
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7

Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

