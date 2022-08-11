Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Moves the Trash-Talk to Social Media After Nearly Coming to Blows with Chelsea Skipper Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham manager Antonio Conte almost fought on the field and Conte tweaked Tuchel on Instagram off it. The post Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte Moves the Trash-Talk to Social Media After Nearly Coming to Blows with Chelsea Skipper Thomas Tuchel appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0