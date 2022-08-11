Read full article on original website
Anthony Smith: UFC Fighters Are Not Always Welcome At Hospitals
UFC fighter Anthony Smith recalls a time when he did not feel welcome at a hospital. A UFC fighter’s life is filled with injuries. That is a big part of the job. It takes a special kind of person to get beat up for a living and keep coming back for more.
MMA Fighter Luke Adams Passes Away After Battling Colon Cancer
Veteran MMA fighter Luke Adams has passed away following a battle with colon cancer that lasted more than two years. The 35-year-old native of Orange County, CA had been living in Bangkok, where he trained and taught at Bangkok Fight Lab. Adams was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic took off and forced his gym in Bangkok to temporarily close.
Watch: MMA Fighter Comes Within Inches Of Spectacular Knockout
Demba Seck just barely missed out on landing what would have been a likely frontrunner for MMA’s Knockout of the Year. Competing at EFC 96 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Seck closed out the event’s prelims in a featherweight bout against Stephan De la Rey. With De la Rey in top control late in the second round, Seck created some space before attempting a wild kick.
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
Paddy Pimblett Responds To Terrence McKinney’s Callout
Paddy Pimblett has left the door open to fighting surging lightweight Terrance McKinney. Pimblett, who made his UFC debut in September last year, has in the space of three fights become one of the promotion’s biggest stars. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champ has racked up three Performance of the Night bonuses, having finished all his opponents.
Watch: Michael Bisping Hypes Leon Edwards Ahead Of UFC 278 Headliner
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has delivered a motivational message to compatriot Leon Edwards ahead of his title challenge at UFC 278. On August 20, Edwards will enter the Octagon in Utah looking to become the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. Having earned a shot at gold with a 10-fight unbeaten run that dates back to 2016, “Rocky” will meet the man against whom it all began once more.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (8/8-8/13): Garbrandt Has Return Set
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Dagestani welterweight prospect Abubakar Nurmagomedov, entertaining featherweight Charles Jourdain, and veteran 170lber Tim Means. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking...
Sonnen Backs Peña Over Shevchenko For Nunes Trilogy
Former MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña makes sense. At UFC 277, Peña was looking to repeat a feat that she achieved seven months earlier at 2021’s final pay-per-view. But while she had her hand raised back then after one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history, there was to be no second installment of the Spokane native’s GOAT-slaying chronicles in Dallas on July 30.
Watch: The Top Finishes From UFC San Diego Fighters (Preview)
UFC San Diego takes place live tonight, and what better way to get keyed up for the night of action than to check out some of the best finishes from tonight’s fighters!. Tonight at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera will finally get the fight he long called for when he faces Dominick Cruz in the main event. Vera and Cruz came face to face earlier this week ahead of their bout, and you can see what was said between the two right here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can get all caught up here.
8 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC San Diego
On Saturday night, the MMA leader returned to our screens for its latest fight night offering, UFC San Diego. While pay-per-view fever will shortly be arriving in Salt Lake City, Utah, the sport’s premier promotion had one more stop off on the road to UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. And in a headliner worthy of a featured PPV spot, consensus bantamweight GOAT and former two-time champion Dominick Cruz looked to continue his surge back towards the top against fan favorite top-five contender Marlon Vera.
UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses
UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances. The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.
UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Results & Highlights
UFC San Diego takes place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr will take on David Onama in a featherweight bout.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Quinlan’s Wild KO At UFC San Diego
Josh Quinlan’s UFC tenure got off to a rocky start after testing positive for a steroid metabolite, but he got back into good graces with a wild debut. Quinlan and Jason Witt fought on the prelims of UFC San Diego on Saturday. It was a matchup that was supposed to take place at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend but had to be pushed back after Quinlan wasn’t cleared to fight following his positive test.
Cruz: I’d Choose PPV Undercard Over Fight Night Main Event
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is set to return to main event action tonight, but a headliner was seemingly not his preference. For the first time in 2022, Cruz will make the walk to the Octagon tonight at UFC San Diego. Closing out the proceedings in front of his home crowd, the 135-pound legend is set to share the cage with top-five contender Marlon “Chito” Vera at the top of a bill that also features names like David Onama, Nina Nunes, Bruno Silva, and Angela Hill.
Watch: Helwani Gives White A Lesson In Promoting Bo Nickal
Ariel Helwani was as perplexed as most were when top prospect Bo Nickal wasn’t signed to a contract following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Nickal defeated Zach Borrego in just about a minute of action during the most recent showing of DWCS on Tuesday night. He showed off his stellar ground game and submitted Borrego with a rear-naked choke for just his second professional win.
Fighters React To Onama And Landwehr’s FOTY Contender
David Onama and Nate Landwehr put on a tremendous show for fight fans in their co-main event bout at UFC San Diego. The event’s Fight of the Night appeared to be wrapped up after Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo impressed in their strawweight fight, but Onama and Landwehr managed to take things to another level in the following bout.
Bo Nickal Sends MMA Bettors Clear Message: Back Him
Bo Nickal has sent MMA bettors a clear message following his victory over Zack Borrego (3-1-0) at DWCS on Tuesday night. The undefeated prospect has been described as one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever enter the Octagon following an illustrious collegiate wrestling career that saw him win gold in back-to-back-to-back national championships. However, his Olympic career was botched by the pandemic.
Rory MacDonald Hits Back At Idea Struggling Pettis Should Retire
PFL welterweight finalist Rory MacDonald feels Anthony Pettis and other struggling veterans should be treated with compassion by fans. MacDonald is set to face Dilano Taylor this Saturday in the PFL Playoffs in Cardiff, Wales. He holds the No. 1 seed in the playoffs following a submission of Brett Cooper and a controversial loss to Sadibou Sy.
