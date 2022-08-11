We have plenty of places to park the RV, pitch a tent, or relax in a cabin. Allegany State Park, NY’s largest State Park, consists of 65,000 acres making it the perfect place to spread out but still have a great time. It offers everything from rustic camping to cabins where you only have to bring the food! Enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, fishing, or even horseback riding. The Art Roscoe Trail System has some of the finest double track trails in WNY for mountain bikers. Consisting of interconnecting loops, the trail totals approximately 24 miles. Quaker Lake and Red House Lake both have beaches and swimming available, as well as rentals of kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards, and paddle boats.

