Ellicottville, NY

Outdoor Patio Season

Outdoor Patio Season

Are you looking to kick back with the gang at an outdoor patio? There’s plenty of time left for summer fun and plenty of patios right here in Ellicottville, NY that will keep you entertained and outside. Let’s break it down for you:. 1. KATY’S CAFE: Breakfast on...
ellicottvilleNOW

Explore the Enchanted Mountains

We have plenty of places to park the RV, pitch a tent, or relax in a cabin. Allegany State Park, NY’s largest State Park, consists of 65,000 acres making it the perfect place to spread out but still have a great time. It offers everything from rustic camping to cabins where you only have to bring the food! Enjoy hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, fishing, or even horseback riding. The Art Roscoe Trail System has some of the finest double track trails in WNY for mountain bikers. Consisting of interconnecting loops, the trail totals approximately 24 miles. Quaker Lake and Red House Lake both have beaches and swimming available, as well as rentals of kayaks, canoes, stand up paddle boards, and paddle boats.
ellicottvilleNOW

Ellicottville Greens Seeks Local Headquarters

The Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency is poised to review an application for a state sales tax abatement and payment-in-lieu-of-tax deal (PILOT) for an intensive container-gardening project at a leased rural Ellicottville location. The company has been supplying the area and the region with food for the past four years.
ellicottvilleNOW

Final Gazebo Series Performance Tonight, Aug. 4th

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY - The Gazebo Series, presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Niagara Label Company, will host its final performance of the season tonight, Thursday, August 4th featuring the Mark Mazur Quintet with vocalist Lisa Christy. Popular in western New York and Canada, this group plays...
Thrive with IV Therapy

Thrive with IV Therapy

IV Lounges, Medical Spas, what are they? A fad? Trendy in the city & finally making its way to the rural areas? Not everyone understands IV therapy, leaving some skeptics. Having a couple treatments in Buffalo myself, I knew there was more to this type of treatment but the drive was always tough. Upon hearing that an IV Lounge in the Village of Ellicottville was opening I knew instantly it would be a hit.
ellicottvilleNOW

Village Park A Big Topic at Village Board Meeting

The busy Village Park was a key topic during the July 26th meeting of the Ellicottville Village Board. Village Board members discussed a recent successful groundbreaking ceremony for the $550,000 skatepark construction project, but officials noted numerous events have brought crowds, and along with them traffic problems and bottlenecks as recreationists park their vehicles on both sides of Parkside Drive.
Taste of Ellicottville

Taste of Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE - Join us August 13th and 14th to get a taste for why people keep coming back to Ellicottville year after year for a foodie experience like no other. The Taste of Ellicottville, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, takes to the streets for its 36th year of culinary enjoyment!
Cancer Sucks!

Cancer Sucks!

The Ride for Roswell took place earlier this summer, raising $5,603,901 and counting, with all proceeds going towards cancer research to find a cure. This event is particularly important to our small community in which we rally around any one of our residents who is suffering from this disease. One resident in particular, Brenda Perks, is fighting her third battle with cancer.
ellicottvilleNOW

Bobby Militello Headlining Jazz & Blues Weekend

Jazz great Bobby Militello and his quartet will be performing at 12:30pm on the Main Stage come Sunday, July 31st as part of the 23rd Annual Ellicottville Jazz & Blues Weekend, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. Bobby Militello is considered one of the greatest saxophone players in the...
ellicottvilleNOW

Acoustria to Perform at Ellicottville Gazebo Series

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY - The Gazebo Series, presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Niagara Label Company, will host Acoustria on Thursday, July 28th. Band members Leah Pinnavaia (vocals, keyboard, clarinet), Scott Helfrich (guitar, vocals), Tim O’Connell (electronic percussion) and John Caruso (bass, vocals, keyboard) play a variety of classic rock/pop/folk and original music with an acoustic spin and abundant harmonies. All veterans of the WNY music scene, they’ll join together in Ellicottville for a unique and creative arrangement, performing hits from artists including Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Journey, Jefferson Starship, Joni Mitchell, Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLaughlin, Blue Oyster Cult, Pink Floyd and Rush.
ellicottvilleNOW

Chamber Gives Back to the Alley Katz

ELLICOTTVILLE - Each year, as part of their mission, the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce looks to assist various local not-for-profit organizations who are instrumental in keeping Ellicottville such an amazing community. In keeping with tradition, the Chamber Board has approved a donation for 2022 to the Ellicottville Alley Katz. “This...
School Resource Officer

School Resource Officer

Some staffing and financing issues were fielded by the Ellicottville Town Board during its monthly meeting held Tuesday, July 20th. The Board is preparing a contract to provide Ellicottville Central School District with a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the 2022-2023 year. An agreement on the arrangement was reached recently...
ellicottvilleNOW

Therapeutic Support Group for Cancer Warriors Offered In Ellicottville

A diagnosis of cancer can elicit so many human reactions and responses all weaved into an overwhelming sense of being alone. Some of the most common human reactions following the news of a cancer diagnosis can be: overwhelm, shock, disbelief, fear, anxiety, panic, anger, guilt, shame, loneliness, and a general sense of losing control. The battle or road of having cancer is nothing to be juggling by yourself.
ellicottvilleNOW

ellicottvilleNOW

