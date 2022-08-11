ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Richmond County domestic dispute leads to deployment of Special Response Team

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJ7xc_0hDedxzJ00

ROCKINGHAM — An alleged domestic dispute led to a standoff with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to a home on Richmond Road after a woman called saying her husband wouldn’t let her leave and was threatening to harm her and himself, according to a press release issued Thursday morning.

Investigators say the first deputy on scene was met by the alleged victim, who reportedly said she had escaped through the garage.

According to the press release, the woman told deputies that her husband, 62-year-old Joe Dickie Russell had been drinking and wouldn’t let her leave the house and cut the power to keep her from getting her car out of the garage.

When she told him she was calling law enforcement, Russell reportedly turned the power back on and she was able to get out.

Deputies called Russell, who said he was not coming out “and if anyone came to his door it would not end well for them,” the release states.

The RCSO Special Response Team arrived and reportedly continued the conversation with Russell, who eventually complied and walked out about 90 minutes later.

Russell was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, communicating threats, resisting a public officer, and another charge of communicating threats “in relation to the law enforcement officers.”

Richmond County Jail records show Russell was booked at 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

Because of it being a domestic case, Russell was initially held without bond. However, jail records show Russell has a $100,000 secured bond and he is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 22.

Russell was also arrested on an outstanding order for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of injury to real property. He has an additional $500 secured bond and court date of Sept. 9 in that case.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Russell has a history of assault dating back more than 30 years.

In 1986, Russell was convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, breaking and entering, damage to property and communicating threats, and given a suspended sentence.

Russell was convicted in 1991 on three counts of assault on a female and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His probation was revoked for all but one of the assault on a female convictions, and he served 13 months of a two-year sentence.

His record remained clean for a decade, but Russell was convicted in 2004 of assault on a female and assault.

Russell’s record was clear for another 16 years, until receiving a suspended sentence in 2020 when he was convicted of carrying a concealed gun and assault on an officer or state employee.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputies arrived on scene,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County deputy involved in wreck with ATV at notorious intersection

ROCKINGHAM— A main road through Richmond County was temporarily shut down Saturday morning following a wreck between a deputy and an ATV at an intersection. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed deputy was driving north on U.S. 220 and collided with an ATV trying to cross the highway at the intersection with Billy Covington Road.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12

ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldadvocate.com

Sixth person charged in connection to a nightclub shooting in 2021

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the sixth person connected to a 2021 nightclub shooting. Trey Lamar Little AKA “Trey Pound”, of Southern Pines, was arrested last weekend in North Carolina as a wanted individual from the MCSO. Little, 29, was transported to the Marlboro County Detention...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

One dead after two people shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
FLORENCE, SC
WRAL News

Man fatally shot, handgun stolen from Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A person was shot and killed Thursday evening during a robbery, and the shooter is still at large, according to Fayetteville police. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a reported robbery at a home on N. Windsor Drive around 8:15 p.m. Police said shots...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy