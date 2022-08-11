ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Marcus Smart
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marks#The Boston Celtics#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Jazz-Knicks Engage In New Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

It has been a few weeks since an update has been given on the trade front in regard to Donovan Mitchell. After landing a significant return from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz were open to exploring the trade market for their other NBA All-Star player.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Blockbuster NBA Trade Scenarios That Need To Happen

Recently, the NBA has produced a lot more rumors than reports. That was weeks ago. … It’s been a while since real traction has been achieved. Donovan Mitchell was supposed to be the next New York Knicks star by now. The stalemate in Kevin Durant’s situation has reached a stalemate.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy