Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Draymond Green and Fiancée Hazel Renee Show Off New Engagement Photos
According to a news outlet, three-time NBA champion and three-time All-Star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee prepared for their impending nuptials with a celebratory engagement shoot. The couple met as students at Michigan State University, where Renee participated in track and field and Green, a star athlete, played...
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy Says The Situation Between Kevin Durant And The Nets Can Be Fixed If Durant Just Stays In Brooklyn: "Winning Helps Camouflage Any Bad Feelings."
By all accounts, Kevin Durant has cut all ties with the Brooklyn Nets. After making an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai, and watching him choose Sean Marks and Steve Nash over him, he is now preparing for a stand-off that could extend well into the 2022-23 season. At this...
Spurs Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA player, you’ve thought about your legacy. Having gotten as far s you already have gives people enough reason to remember you as it is. Wouldn’t you want them to remember you as kindly as possible?. Russell Westbrook’s legacy is…complicated. He’s a former MVP...
Bulls Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Chicago Bulls have a lot of perimeter firepower that thrives at playing in the paint. To make the most of it, they need a stretch-five and have one in Nikola Vucevic. However, they give up a needed impact in the rim protection department with him. Could they benefit from a trade before the 2022-23 NBA season?
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
Hawks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
The Atlanta Hawks have been very active this NBA offseason on the trade market. They have reshaped their roster and are hoping that the moves they made not only help the team for the upcoming season but down the road as well. The first deal that Atlanta made netted them...
NBA Scout Sees Mike Conley As Ideal Lakers Fit
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for any player that can help upgrade their roster. They fell woefully short of expectations during the 2021-22 season and need a shake-up to help get things back on track. Figuring out how to acquire those upgrades, however, is easier said than done.
Shocking Report About Kevin Durant
NBA reporter Marc Stein had an intriguing report about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star just finished up his second season playing for the Nets, and he has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
NBA Scout Has Bold Message To Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant
After being swept out of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, it was clear that the Brooklyn Nets had some work to do this offseason. But, they likely weren’t prepared to have to hold trade negotiations for their star player, Kevin Durant. Durant...
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
Jazz-Knicks Engage In New Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
It has been a few weeks since an update has been given on the trade front in regard to Donovan Mitchell. After landing a significant return from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz were open to exploring the trade market for their other NBA All-Star player.
Blockbuster NBA Trade Scenarios That Need To Happen
Recently, the NBA has produced a lot more rumors than reports. That was weeks ago. … It’s been a while since real traction has been achieved. Donovan Mitchell was supposed to be the next New York Knicks star by now. The stalemate in Kevin Durant’s situation has reached a stalemate.
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
