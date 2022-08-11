Read full article on original website
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Joke After LeBron James Picked His Best 3 Players Of All Time: "Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... Michael Jordan... He Said Michael Jordan Three Times"
LeBron James will turn 38 years old later this year. He is still playing at an elite level, but it is evident to everyone that it is only a matter of a few years before LeBron announces his retirement from the league. Even if he retired at this moment, for...
Spurs Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA player, you’ve thought about your legacy. Having gotten as far s you already have gives people enough reason to remember you as it is. Wouldn’t you want them to remember you as kindly as possible?. Russell Westbrook’s legacy is…complicated. He’s a former MVP...
Lakers Land Bulls’ Coby White In Bold Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t undergone much change this NBA offseason despite underachieving so much last season. One thing is clear: they need more competent perimeter play. The Lakers certainly entered 2021-22 with star power. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, they may have had the most...
Hornets Land John Collins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Charlotte Hornets entered the NBA offseason with some optimism heading into the future. They had just increased their win total by 10 over the previous season and looked to have a burgeoning star duo on the roster in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Fast forward to today and an...
Bulls Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Chicago Bulls have a lot of perimeter firepower that thrives at playing in the paint. To make the most of it, they need a stretch-five and have one in Nikola Vucevic. However, they give up a needed impact in the rim protection department with him. Could they benefit from a trade before the 2022-23 NBA season?
76ers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Cam Reddish is a remarkably talented player. At the NBA level, he’s also been a remarkably disappointing one. When Reddish committed to Duke coming out of high school, the buzz was palpable. At that point, he was the most anticipated high school basketball player in America. Unfortunately, it’s been...
1 Team Emerges As Frontrunner For Kevin Durant Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are trying to make the most of the Kevin Durant trade request. They are hoping to land a historic package in return for the NBA superstar, but teams haven’t been willing to part with that kind of package, at least not yet. The Nets have sent...
1 Fresh Trade To Land Kevin Durant With Boston Celtics
As the NBA offseason continues forward, the trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant are still swirling. Right now, it appears that the Boston Celtics are the front-runners to trade for arguably the NBA’s best player. However, it would come at a high price with Jaylen Brown being among the pieces heading to Boston in return for Durant.
Warriors Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA championship is the peak of a remarkable mountain top. When you reach it, your work is done. It’s time to set up camp and enjoy the view. At least, in theory. Often, the team to walk away with the title makes very few changes in the following offseason. Still, that isn’t always the case.
NBA Scout Sees Mike Conley As Ideal Lakers Fit
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for any player that can help upgrade their roster. They fell woefully short of expectations during the 2021-22 season and need a shake-up to help get things back on track. Figuring out how to acquire those upgrades, however, is easier said than done.
NBA Executive Speaks On Jaylen Brown As Miami Heat Trade Target
Whenever an All-Star player hits the NBA trade market, the Miami Heat are a team to keep an eye on. Pat Riley has shown that he is willing to do whatever it takes to land a superstar as long as he feels that player will help them get closer to winning a championship.
NBA Superstar Kevin Durant Reveals Truth About Retirement Rumors
The trade saga between NBA superstar Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had a few more layers added to it in the last week or so. In a meeting between the two sides, Durant reportedly issued an ultimatum to the franchise, saying it was either him or general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.
Mavericks Land Derrick Rose In Major Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks had a significant build-up to their recruiting efforts for Jalen Brunson, and it ended successfully in NBA free agency. The Dallas Mavericks still need to adjust. Any time an NBA team advances as far as the Conference Finals, they’re probably hoping to keep their core players...
NBA Scout Has Bold Message To Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant
After being swept out of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, it was clear that the Brooklyn Nets had some work to do this offseason. But, they likely weren’t prepared to have to hold trade negotiations for their star player, Kevin Durant. Durant...
Thunder Pair James Wiseman, Chet Holmgren In Major Trade Scenario
The Oklahoma City Thunder added what they are hoping is another foundational piece in the 2022 NBA Draft when they selected Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick. When combined with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, the Thunder could have an excellent young core to build the rest of their roster around.
NBA Scout Speaks On Potential Of Spurs’ Keldon Johnson
The San Antonio Spurs are going to look a lot different during the 2022-23 NBA season than they have in the last few seasons. All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray is no longer with the franchise as he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks for three first-round draft picks. Without Murray...
Jazz-Knicks Engage In New Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
It has been a few weeks since an update has been given on the trade front in regard to Donovan Mitchell. After landing a significant return from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz were open to exploring the trade market for their other NBA All-Star player.
Blockbuster NBA Trade Scenarios That Need To Happen
Recently, the NBA has produced a lot more rumors than reports. That was weeks ago. … It’s been a while since real traction has been achieved. Donovan Mitchell was supposed to be the next New York Knicks star by now. The stalemate in Kevin Durant’s situation has reached a stalemate.
NBA Scout Cautions Warriors About Losing Andrew Wiggins
The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their fourth NBA championship in eight years a few weeks ago when they defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive performance as Golden State looks to start up another dynastic run with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
