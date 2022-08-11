Commuter rail train conductor held without bail in Everett murder

MALDEN, Mass. — A commuter rail train conductor was ordered held without bail Thursday after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett.

Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, was arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson.

Brian Green appears in Malden District Court on Aug. 11, 2022.

Green, who is employed by Keolis, was arrested Wednesday in Reading.

In a statement, a Keolis spokesperson said, “We are reviewing his employment status and he will be placed on unpaid leave pending the disciplinary proceeding required under his collective bargaining agreement.”

Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on Central Avenue on July 19, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Police responded to the apartment around 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jarmahl Sutson (Family handout)

The DA’s office said Sutson had been staying at the apartment and was shot in the bedroom. Green previously lived at the apartment and was allegedly upset about Sutson’s relationship with his estranged wife, according to prosecutors.

Green was identified as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance video and other evidence.

Kenneth Green works as the MBTA Transit police chief, but his exact relation to Brian Green is unclear.

In a statement, an MBTA spokesperson said, “This is a personal matter for Chief Green and his family. The MBTA is confident in Chief Green’s leadership of the Transit Police.”

Brian Green is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 7.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

