Animals

Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
dailyphew.com

Couple Catch Adorable Bear Cubs Cooling Off In Backyard Planter

A pair of wild bear cubs were caught on camera escaping from the summer heat by playing in a water-filled backyard planter of a family’s home in Pasadena, California. Sainty Wang and Carlos Chavez captured the adorable moment from behind a sliding glass door at their home. The two cubs squeezed into the planter much like birds would use a birdbath.
PASADENA, CA
petpress.net

Top 5 Cat Breeds That Act Like Dogs

Dogs and cats are both popular pets, but they have very different personalities. Dogs are known for being friendly and outgoing, while cats are often seen as more independent and aloof. But can cats actually act like dogs? There are a few cat breeds that act like dogs. It’s not...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Chases Military Family’s Dog, They Chase The Black Bear Right Back

Black bears are one interesting creature. They love urban areas because it means easy food is all around, easy to find, and there’s lots of things to check out. They will eat just about anything. They love plants, berries and nuts but are definitely known to do a bit of scavenging and hunting. They will go after birds, smaller mammals and fish… even an unlucky moose or deer calf.
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Are Border Collies Good Guard Dogs?

One of the most intelligent breeds, Border Collies make for excellent agility and obedience dogs. These high-energy herders have loads of stamina and make great pets for active families. But if you’re looking for a pet that can protect you and your family and are wondering if a Border Collie...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Elaborate Dog House Has People Wanting to Move In

You know how watching HGTV can give you total house envy? Well we have dog-house envy after watching a video of the absolutely stunning palace that a pair of Golden Retrievers on TikTok live in. The dogs' owner showed off a current remodel she's doing on the pups' huge home — and yep, we're definitely feeling totally jelly.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse Saying Final Goodbye to Beloved Dog Friend Has Us Sobbing

The hardest part of having a pet isn't the constant cleaning or the sacrifices of your time. It's when they leave this life that we truly learn the meaning of heartbreak. For @kaysways, an animal rescuer and TikTok user, she wasn't the only one grieving when her beloved dog, a Chocolate Labrador named Trigger, passed away. Her chestnut brown horse--and Trigger's best friend--BJ, spent over an hour saying goodbye to his buddy when the day came. Kay caught part of the beautiful and heartbreaking moment on film to share with her followers, and now all of TikTok is sending its love. Let's just say, you can add us to the list.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Comforting Golden Retriever Puppy Is Full of So Much Love

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
ANIMALS
PopSugar

How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian

When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
PETS
dailyphew.com

Dog Saves A Parrot And Decides That He Is Now His Older Brother

Hiro, a lovely and loving dog, has always been known as a decent guy, and recently he shown his high character and kind heart. Something unexpected occurred when Hiro and his mother, Viviana Dávila, were relaxing and taking a nap in the backyard of his home in Puerto Rico.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Meet Gravy the dog and Gnocchi the cat: why pet owners have gone wild for foodie names

It started with an oven-baked snack. Flicking through a newspaper earlier this summer, I saw a photo of a dog staring at its reflection in a puddle. Its name? Flapjack. Shortly after, my friend called to tell me about her recent engagement – her partner proposed by attaching a ring to a little pouch around the neck of her cat, Oat. Their other cat is called Prune. On holiday, doing the typical dog-lover thing and sharing pet pics with a fellow tourist, I was shown photographs of an adorable puppy named Fig. Then I saw a plea on social media...
PETS

