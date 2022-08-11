ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Marcille Answers If She Will Be Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
The girls are fighting on Real Housewives of Atlanta, but what’s new? Kenya Moore is calling out Marlo Hampton for trying to be a copycat of Nene Leakes.  She took to Instagram live to share her thoughts on this season and says she wants her girl Eva Marcille to reclaim her peach.

Eva shares her thoughts on rejoining the women of Atlanta. Hear more about the housewives and other drama from Twon filling in for Gary.

Community Policy