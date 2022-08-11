Read full article on original website
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Highway Natives take on "The Beast"Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FREE}. Seminole’s athletics news that is not football has been sparse, but we will...
Tomahawk Nation
2022 FSU season survey: Results, predictions
Florida State hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since 2017 — and even that was a 7-6 record. In that time span, it has replaced two head coaches in Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart, with current head coach Mike Norvell having gone 8-13 in two years as he’s attempted to rebuild the program.
FSU football: Takeaways from 2022 fall camp second scrimmage
FSU football completed their second scrimmage of 2022 fall camp Saturday night inside the IPF. Inclement weather forced the Noles inside, which was disappointing to FSU head coach Mike Norvell. However, he felt like the team had a great mindset going into the scrimmage with all the adversity thrown at them this week.
Tomahawk Nation
Up Close with Tomahawk: Meet the real Tommy M
Here at Tomahawk Nation, we’re lucky to have ourselves a fine group of learned people who are able to help shape, produce and elevate the content we put out here covering Florida State athletics. It’s easy to forget sometimes that there’s a human behind the words — we’re here...
Tomahawk Nation
Head coach Mike Norvell talks second scrimmage, team progress
TALLAHASSEE, FL — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following Florida State’s second scrimmage of fall camp. The ‘Noles have shown an exceptional level of competition and focus throughout the summer, growing physically and preparing for a long season ahead. Being able to get a solid look at the team, the scrimmages help the coaching staff learn who knows the playbook, who fits in the best positions, and who’s ready to play this season with only two weeks remaining in fall camp.
FSU football: 3 most overrated teams on 2022 schedule
FSU football has benefitted and been a victim of media bias over the years. In recent years they have become an afterthought to the national media, receiving ONE vote in the coaches poll released earlier this week. However, among ACC coaches FSU placed fourth in the preseason ACC Atlantic Division...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell recaps Jacksonville road trip, previews scrimmage
Florida State Seminoles football is just over two weeks away from kicking off its season vs. the Duquense Dukes. To shake things up, FSU took a road trip to Jacksonville — its second straight year doing it under head coach Mike Norvell. It’s been a chance for the team to get out of its element, as well as participate in some team-strengthening activities off the field.
Florida State's 2023 recruiting class coming together well, particularly at the point of attack
Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff are strong in the trenches in this 2023 recruiting cycle, particularly on the defensive line where the Seminoles landed another top target on Thursday afternoon in Tavion Gadson. The Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins product chose FSU over offers from Tennessee and Minnesota among others...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, August 14
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Conditions are looking great to cap off the weekend and kick off the work week Monday. Mostly sunny skies in the forecast, with rain chances today at only 30%. The good times keep on rolling through Monday, with rain chances at 20%. High temperatures will sit right around 90 the next few days.
WCTV
The future of hauling freight: new electric semi unveiled in North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performance Peterbilt of Tallahassee unveiled the company’s newest creation Friday, the 579 class eight electric semi-truck. It’s one of two of its kind built by the American truck manufacturer and purchased by Quantix Supply Chain Services to haul tank containers and dry boxes 20 to 40 feet long.
WCTV
An overnight shooting in Tallahassee leaves one man injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting in the 1500 block of High Road. Officers responded to the call just after 4:30 Sunday morning at the Seminole Grand Apartments. TPD says the victim is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no...
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
WCTV
One killed, another seriously injured in Gadsden Co. crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Quincy man was killed and a woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on U.S. 90 in Gadsden County Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP Troopers responded to the scene just south of Holly Circle around 4...
Tallahassee Community College names Chapman director of charter schools
Tallahassee Community College announced Friday that Jessica Chapman will be the college’s director of charter schools.
WCTV
Man found with gun shot wound on Tallahassee’s westside.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man suffering from a gun shot wound at the intersection of Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd. LCSO tells WCTV they responded to the call just after 8:15 Thursday night. When deputies arrived, they found...
WCTV
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
Residential Elevators recalls 31K home elevators amid child entrapment, injury risks
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Residential Elevators Inc. on Thursday recalled about 31,000 residential elevators, citing the potential for hazardous gaps between interior and exterior doors that pose serious injury or death risk to young children. Per the recall notice, issued in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, affected...
floridapolitics.com
David Bellamy sends cease-and-desist letter to Jeremy Matlow over radio ad
The Bellamy campaign said it will file an election violation complaint on Monday. Tallahassee City Commission candidate David Bellamy is accusing his Seat 3 opponent Jeremy Matlow of defamation and violating election laws with a radio ad to air on the Tallahassee radio station 96.1 WHBX/JAMZ. The 30-second spot features...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While gas prices have recently dropped, the average cost for fuel locally is still about $3.75 per gallon. So when Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gave Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas Wednesday, hundreds got into line to take advantage of the deal.
ABC Action News
Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
