Economy

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, below $90

Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says belts with a defective rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury during...
Apple lays off 100 contractors in recruiting: report

Apple has reportedly laid off approximately 100 contracted recruiters as the tech giant looks to rein in its spending and slow its hiring. Sources told Bloomberg — the first news organization to report the story — that the terminated contractors were told the layoffs were being made due to the iPhone maker's "current business needs" and that they'd receive pay and medical benefits for two weeks.
Household debt surges past $16T in Q2: New York Fed report

Household debt grew in the second quarter of this year as a result of consumers taking out more loans across several markets, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Household debt increased by 2%, or $312 billion, in the second quarter, bringing the total to $16.15 trillion, the...
Gaming industry facing setbacks as looming recession weighs on consumers

The gaming industry, long thought to be recession-proof, is seeing revenue drops as consumers weigh discretionary purchases amid the rising cost of living. Nvidia, which manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs), is among the latest companies in this space to warn that a gaming slowdown is impacting its bottom line. Last...
Truist launches bank accounts with no overdraft fees

Truist recently announced the release of two new bank account products which offer no overdraft fees. The bank launched Truist One Banking, which will have a checking account and a confidence account, both of which were designed to give consumers more control and address the challenge of overdraft fees, it said in a news release. The accounts also offer easy ways to waive maintenance fees and, for eligible clients, provide a buffer for accidental overspending.
Walmart is a top US inflation gauge

As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
Economy
Taking out a personal loan with a cosigner

If...
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates dip to 5% | August 16, 2022

Based...
Wall Street returns to Russian bond trading months after Moscow sanctions

Several Wall Street banks have started to offer to facilitate trades in Russian debt, allowing investors to get rid of assets viewed as toxic in the West, according to bank documents seen by Reuters. In June, the Treasury Department banned U.S. investors from buying any Russian security as part of...
