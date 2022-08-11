Read full article on original website
Climate advice from bank CEO, IRS audit targets and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. ENERGY POLICY: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on...
Biden adviser Anita Dunn forced to divest multimillion dollar investment portfolio to avoid conflicts
President Biden's senior adviser Anita Dunn, who previously sidestepped providing financial disclosures due to a loophole, will have to divest investments valued between $16.8 million and $48.2 million to avoid conflicts of interest, according to reports. Dunn, who returned to the White House in May amid Biden's slumping poll numbers,...
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Walmart, Home Depot lift Dow, housing hit again, below $90
Inflation Reduction Act minimum tax targets real estate, mining. GM recalls some 2021-2022 vehicles for safety belt issue. General Motors is recalling almost a half million vehicles over safety belts. The automaker says belts with a defective rivet may not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury during...
Apple lays off 100 contractors in recruiting: report
Apple has reportedly laid off approximately 100 contracted recruiters as the tech giant looks to rein in its spending and slow its hiring. Sources told Bloomberg — the first news organization to report the story — that the terminated contractors were told the layoffs were being made due to the iPhone maker's "current business needs" and that they'd receive pay and medical benefits for two weeks.
Today’s best mortgage refinance deal? 15-year rates plunge half a point | August 15, 2022
Based...
Continued inversion of yield curve an indication bond market 'sees troubled times': Wells Fargo exec
Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for Wealth & Investment Management at Wells Fargo, warned on Monday that the continued inversion of the yield curve is an indicator that the "bond market sees troubled times" ahead. Yield curve inversions, which are rare, are viewed as a good recession predictor because they...
Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond soars after investor Ryan Cohen's latest bets
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc surged 60% to a near five-month high in volatile trading on Tuesday, as retail investors flocked to the stock after a filing revealed activist investor Ryan Cohen's latest bet on the home goods retailer. The stock rose as much as 78.8% to $28.60...
Household debt surges past $16T in Q2: New York Fed report
Household debt grew in the second quarter of this year as a result of consumers taking out more loans across several markets, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Household debt increased by 2%, or $312 billion, in the second quarter, bringing the total to $16.15 trillion, the...
Gaming industry facing setbacks as looming recession weighs on consumers
The gaming industry, long thought to be recession-proof, is seeing revenue drops as consumers weigh discretionary purchases amid the rising cost of living. Nvidia, which manufactures graphics processing units (GPUs), is among the latest companies in this space to warn that a gaming slowdown is impacting its bottom line. Last...
Democrats’ book minimum tax to hit real estate, mining companies the hardest
One of the biggest revenue raisers in Democrats’ latest health care and climate change spending bill is a new minimum tax on companies’ book income – but the levy will hit some industries harder than others. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 – introduced by Senate Majority...
Truist launches bank accounts with no overdraft fees
Truist recently announced the release of two new bank account products which offer no overdraft fees. The bank launched Truist One Banking, which will have a checking account and a confidence account, both of which were designed to give consumers more control and address the challenge of overdraft fees, it said in a news release. The accounts also offer easy ways to waive maintenance fees and, for eligible clients, provide a buffer for accidental overspending.
Walmart is a top US inflation gauge
As the nation’s biggest retailer and employer, Walmart is considered one of the best inflation gauges out there — and investors will be paying close attention when the company's second-quarter earnings for its 2023 fiscal year are released Tuesday morning. CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price...
Taking out a personal loan with a cosigner
If...
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates dip to 5% | August 16, 2022
Based...
Savings window opens: 20-year mortgage refinance rates slip | August 16, 2022
Based...
Today’s mortgage rates: 30-year rates open week with quarter-point drop | August 15, 2022
Based...
Wall Street returns to Russian bond trading months after Moscow sanctions
Several Wall Street banks have started to offer to facilitate trades in Russian debt, allowing investors to get rid of assets viewed as toxic in the West, according to bank documents seen by Reuters. In June, the Treasury Department banned U.S. investors from buying any Russian security as part of...
