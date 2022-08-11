Truist recently announced the release of two new bank account products which offer no overdraft fees. The bank launched Truist One Banking, which will have a checking account and a confidence account, both of which were designed to give consumers more control and address the challenge of overdraft fees, it said in a news release. The accounts also offer easy ways to waive maintenance fees and, for eligible clients, provide a buffer for accidental overspending.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 HOURS AGO