Nikki R
3d ago
So the good gov is going to reinstate the mask mandate? Lol. No. He’s using this as another play to keep the power the declaration gives him. Vote beto for change.
GreatDaneCM65
3d ago
His COVID emergency declaration is the only item I completely disagree with Abbott about, but that is not enough for me to vote against him over. Go Abbott!!!!
Dee Smith
3d ago
Last time I looked This is one Nation Under God !!!Not REPUBLICAN & Democrat
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
KVUE
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
Beto says, "Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is jacking up our costs across Texas. He is the inflation governor." Beto O'Rourke. Today, the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter to call Greg Abbott the " inflation Governor." The Tweet quickly went viral and outlined the increased costs since Abbott became Governor of Texas.
KTSA
Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines
An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Honoring The 75th Anniversary Of India Independence Day
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, which will be observed on Sunday, August 15th. The Governor signed the proclamation at a ceremony at the Texas Capitol ahead of India Independence Day, where he was joined by Consul General Aseem Mahajan and First Lady Cecilia Abbott.
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott responds to school safety questions after O'Rourke snaps at heckler
DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott takes questions about school safety during a round table about school choice today. This came after his challenger for governor, Beto O'Rourke pushes back on a heckler while he was speaking to a crowd about Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother****** but...
Click2Houston.com
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin mother of three kids, stood alone for two and half hours in front of the Texas Capitol with a sign that said “Mothers Against Greg Abbott.”. She was most upset about...
Dallas Observer
Another Battle of the Billboards: Mothers Against Greg Abbott Take on Texas' Governor
Texas’ incumbent Republican governor is touting billboards raised in support of his reelection bid, but a group called Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC has unveiled signs of its own. Earlier this week, Abbott tweeted a photo of a red, white and blue billboard, which thanked him “for supporting parental...
wabcradio.com
Migrant War of Words – Texas Governor Abbott to Mayor Adams: “Go Ahead – Make My Day”
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News — sounding like Hollywood movie cop Dirty Harry — saying to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, “go ahead mayor — make my day,” in response to Adams suggesting he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against the Republican for the “Good of America.”
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott
One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.
Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam
O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support. Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.
Click2Houston.com
Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know
HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Under current Texas law, abortion is prohibited even in cases of rape or incest.
Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid
The Dallas Newsreported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.
Here in Texas, We're Getting Scammed Out of Millions—for Water | Opinion
Unless things change dramatically, there's no end in sight.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Texas to receive millions for transportation projects
getting tens of millions of dollars from the Biden Administration to make transportation safer, and help with some supply chain issues across the state.
Texas teens working to eradicate menstrual sales tax
Houstonian Zoe Kass, 18, is part of the Texas Menstruation Equity Coalition, which was formed with the goal of eradicating the sales tax on essential menstrual products.
