ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 51

Nikki R
3d ago

So the good gov is going to reinstate the mask mandate? Lol. No. He’s using this as another play to keep the power the declaration gives him. Vote beto for change.

Reply(13)
30
GreatDaneCM65
3d ago

His COVID emergency declaration is the only item I completely disagree with Abbott about, but that is not enough for me to vote against him over. Go Abbott!!!!

Reply(2)
11
Dee Smith
3d ago

Last time I looked This is one Nation Under God !!!Not REPUBLICAN & Democrat

Reply(7)
22
Related
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Politics State#Public Health#Politics Governor#Javascript#The Texas Government Code#Texans#John Hopkins University
CBS Denver

CDC comes out with reduced COVID-19 guidelines

An easing of guidelines on COVID-19 comes just in time for the start of schools in Colorado. It means no more recommendations of social distancing and no need for people exposed to the virus to quarantine. The changes could be big for schools as students head back to classes soon in Colorado. The CDC dropped its "test to stay" recommendation. That said, students exposed to the virus could test regularly rather than quarantine at home. "I think that the devil is in the details as with most things," said Dr. Ken Lyn-Kew, a pulmonary critical care physician and National Jewish...
COLORADO STATE
Q92

Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious

Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know

HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy