Herald Community Newspapers
Mark Ritter, 91, Long Beach Library book facilitator
Mark Ritter, a quick-witted storyteller and the longtime facilitator of a decades-old book group in Long Beach, died recently at age 91. An amateur actor and program director of a Babylon-based radio station, Ritter lived in Long Beach from 1976 until shortly before his death on August 4 at an assisted living facility in Annapolis, Md.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hundreds turn out to honor 9/11 firefighter
There were blue surfboards sitting on Riverside beach this past Sunday morning, ready to take riders onto the gently bobbing ocean waves. There were young people limbering up for a mile-plus run. But of the approximately 100 people on the beach that day, no one understood better what the event was really all about than Lauren Kiefer-Foley.
Herald Community Newspapers
Celebrating garlic and shallots in Atlantic Beach
Under a perfect early evening summer sky, the Village Garden, a group of Atlantic Beach volunteers who tend the community garden in the village hosted their second annual garlic and shallot festival on July 27. The garden squeezed next to the tennis center at 60 The Plaza and playing courts...
Herald Community Newspapers
Mike Khimov, the man behind the haircut in Oyster Bay
Mike’s Barber Shop in Oyster Bay has been a staple in the community for many years, and people come from different parts of Long Island, and some even farther afield, to get their hair cut there. What keeps them coming back is more than just a good trim, however.
Herald Community Newspapers
NICE aims to ease rider travel anxiety
Nassau Inter-County Express bus service unveiled what it’s described as a more individualized service for riders with questions, concerns or even anxieties regarding the public bus system. With support in both English and Spanish, NICE Assist is primarily designed for those using the system for the first time, including...
