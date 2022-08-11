ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripton, VT

State board: Ripton not ready to run its own school district

RIPTON — The Vermont State Board of Education today, Friday, Aug. 12, voted unanimously to issue an opinion that “there is an overwhelming risk” that Ripton won’t be able to assume full responsibility for educating its students beginning next July — either as a supervisory district or as a school district within a supervisory union.
