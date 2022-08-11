How can the church address climate change when many congregations say they care but don’t act, and the problem is clearly urgent but too easy to ignore?. This question was central to a recent event, “Pastoral Care for Climate Change: Weaving Together Science and Theology for Justice,” at the Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, N.C. The event, led by Creation Justice Ministries, brought together Duke Divinity School faculty and alumni, as well as faculty from Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment and other Christian leaders. Recent alumnus Avery Davis Lamb, who graduated in 2022 with an M.Div. from Duke Divinity and an M.E.M. from the Nicholas School, is co-executive director of Creation Justice Ministries and helped to organize the event.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO