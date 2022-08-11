ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 10, 11 & 12

Clifford Alvie Sanford, a Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, passed away Thursday, August 11,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport. Clifford graduated from Brinkley Arkansas High School in June of 1955 then joined the Marine Corps on September 28, 1955. He served a tour of duty in Iwakauni, Japan, one Mediterranean cruise, and two tours in Vietnam.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Musto, 61; incomplete

John William Musto, 61, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14

Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Norma Haden, 79; no service

Norma Eudy Haden, of Emerald Isle, NC, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, in South Boston, VA, at the age of 79. Norma is survived by her husband of 56 years William D. Haden II, her children, William D. Haden IV (Gary) of Bowie, MD , Gerry D. Haden (Kara) of Charlotte NC, Christopher F. Haden of Seattle WA and her grandchildren Addison E. Haden and Matthew D. Haden of Charlotte NC, and many nieces and nephews including Suzanne Platzke (Joe) of South Boston, VA and Rosemary Reese of Scottsburg, VA. as well as her dogs Winston and Gunner. She is preceded in death by her parents Orin and Bettie Eudy and siblings Thelma Osborne, Sarah Brown, Roger Eudy and Betty Ann Glass.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
State
Washington State
carolinacoastonline.com

Ann Kellum, 71; incomplete

Ann Kellum, 71, of Havelock, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Zilphia Gaskill, 67; incomplete

Zilphia Ann Gaskill, 67, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
duke.edu

Ministry Leaders Gather at the Duke Marine Lab

How can the church address climate change when many congregations say they care but don’t act, and the problem is clearly urgent but too easy to ignore?. This question was central to a recent event, “Pastoral Care for Climate Change: Weaving Together Science and Theology for Justice,” at the Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, N.C. The event, led by Creation Justice Ministries, brought together Duke Divinity School faculty and alumni, as well as faculty from Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment and other Christian leaders. Recent alumnus Avery Davis Lamb, who graduated in 2022 with an M.Div. from Duke Divinity and an M.E.M. from the Nicholas School, is co-executive director of Creation Justice Ministries and helped to organize the event.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – August 12, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com. The fifth annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament will be Aug. 12 and 13 with angler bucket and wrist band pickup at Chasin’ Tails Outdoors in Atlantic Beach. 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 12. The weigh-in and awards dinner will be at Camp Albemarle. This land-based saltwater tournament is for youth ages 7-17. There is a $20 entry fee. Call (336) 213-9304 for information.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Calling all Beaufort County singers

The Beaufort County Choral Society wants you! No tryouts–all you need is a love of singing and the ability to match pitch. Experience singing in choirs and the ability to read music are plusses but not necessary. BCCS rehearses on Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m, at the First Presbyterian Church, 211 W 2nd Street, Washington, with the first rehearsal on Monday, August 29.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nursing School#Snug#Donna Michelle#Funeral Service#Atlantic School#Lpn#Rn#Taylor S Extended Care
carolinacoastonline.com

Highlights from Newport council meeting

NEWPORT - Commissioners voted 3-2 Thursday, Aug. 11 to select Tristan Thomas to the town's parks and recreation advisory commission. The position was left vacant after the resignation of former member Rose Mosby and is valid until November 2023. Thomas grew up in Newport and comes from a background in...
NEWPORT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Football numbers up, youth programs helping stoke interest

MOREHEAD CITY — Football numbers are up across the county, and the health of its youth programs could see them stay up. At West Carteret, head coach Daniel Barrow saw his day-one numbers balloon from 54 in 2021 to 81 this year. Croatan’s numbers jumped from 62 to 80, and East Carteret is eyeing a chance to have the program’s first jayvee team for a full season since 2014.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman

- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy