NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
02-07-13-20-52, Cash Ball: 2
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
Double Play
06-09-15-26-34-44
(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-four)
Pick 6 Lotto
07-15-20-27-37-45
(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
Pick 3
1-4-2, Fireball: 3
(one, four, two; Fireball: three)
Pick 4
4-3-4-9, Fireball: 3
(four, three, four, nine; Fireball: three)
Cash 5
20-29-30-34-40, Xtra: 4
(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-four, forty; Xtra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
Midday Pick 3
7-3-6, Fireball: 5
(seven, three, six; Fireball: five)
Midday Pick 4
1-9-9-5, Fireball: 5
(one, nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
