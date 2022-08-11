MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
05-13-16-18-21
(five, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one)
Lucky For Life
03-08-15-43-46, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, eight, fifteen, forty-three, forty-six; Lucky Ball: six)
Poker Lotto
QS-AS-2C-9D-3H
(QS, AS, 2C, 9D, 3H)
Midday Daily 3
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
Midday Daily 4
9-5-3-4
(nine, five, three, four)
Daily 3
4-6-0
(four, six, zero)
Daily 4
4-0-5-5
(four, zero, five, five)
Fantasy 5
02-08-18-23-33
(two, eight, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $660,000
Keno
02-06-09-10-12-17-20-21-23-25-33-37-41-42-53-55-58-61-66-68-72-77
(two, six, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
