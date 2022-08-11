Read full article on original website
Swearer urges graduates to embrace ‘yes’ mindset
Susan M. Swearer encouraged the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s August graduates to embrace a “yes” mindset to create opportunities. Swearer, Willa Cather Professor and chair of the Department of Educational Psychology at Nebraska, delivered the address “The Transformative Power of Saying Yes” during the combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
University hosts roundtable on equity in student success
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is one of 20 institutions participating in the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ Equity Roundtables — an opportunity to advance work toward educational equity for low-income, first-generation, and students of color that includes student voices and experiences in the discussions on improving student success.
Bass camp | Photo of the Week
The thundering of Husker bass drums resounded outside the Lied Center on Aug. 11, the opening day of camp for the Cornhusker Marching Band. Bass drummers (clockwise from lower left) Carter Ross, Abby Reasoner, Peyton Comer and Alaric Schiltz are among the roughly 300 Husker students who earned a place in “The Pride of All Nebraska” this year.
Free Bowling Saturday
Add extra fun during your excursion to the East Campus Discovery Days & Farmer’s Market https://discoverydays.unl.edu/ with FREE BOWLING at the Husker Bowling Center. Open to all attendees of the Discovery Days & Farmer’s Market on June 11, July 9, and August 13, 2022. Husker Bowling Center is...
East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market
Directions: The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market will be held along the East Campus Mall at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln just off Holdrege Street. The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. It’s more than a farmer’s market. It’s more than a science day. Come for the hands-on, science focused fun. Stay to enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at our farmers market and vendor fair. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at the newly renovated UNL Dairy Store. Take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmer garden. Activities are free, food and crafts are available for purchase.
Carson School alumna Lenosky returns for Geske Cinema Showcase
Lincoln, Neb.--The Norman A. Geske Cinema Showcase, sponsored by the Friends of The Ross, presents producer and University of Nebraska–Lincoln Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film alumna Tory Lenosky (B.F.A. 2007), at the 7:30 p.m. screening of “Resurrection” on Friday, Sept. 2 for a Q&A with the audience at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center.
A Taste of OLLI
Who doesn’t love a good ice cream social? You’ve got friends, you’ve got delicious ice cream and you’ve got a whole assortment of yummy toppings to customize your cool treat. Save the date and join us on Friday, August 12, 2022, in the Great Plains Room...
