Directions: The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market will be held along the East Campus Mall at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln just off Holdrege Street. The East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. It’s more than a farmer’s market. It’s more than a science day. Come for the hands-on, science focused fun. Stay to enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at our farmers market and vendor fair. Enjoy a scoop of ice cream at the newly renovated UNL Dairy Store. Take in the beauty of the Backyard Farmer garden. Activities are free, food and crafts are available for purchase.

