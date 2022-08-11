Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
qrockonline.com
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance
New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
qrockonline.com
Joliet Public Schools District 86 Welcomes New Academic Advisors
Four new Academic Advisors will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year. Anna Martinkus and Daniel Wikert will join the staff at Gompers Junior High while Kelley Ratajczak will be at Carl Sandburg Elementary and Robert Hauge at Edna Keith Elementary School. Anna Martinkus joins the Joliet District 86...
qrockonline.com
Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field
A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field. Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments. Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue. One includes a dome.
qrockonline.com
Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Captured In Chicago
The two men wanted for last week’s shooting at the Mall of America are now in custody in Chicago. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges yesterday said 21-year-old Shamar Lark and his accomplice 23-year-old Rashad May were arrested for last Thursday’s incident in Minnesota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qrockonline.com
Win Will County Fair and Demo Derby Tickets!
Come one come all to the 119th Will County Fair in Peotone. The Will County Fair runs Wednesday, August 24th thru Sunday, August 28th. To get your Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Demolition Derby on Saturday, August 27th, listen to Dawn for the 4’Oclock 4 play for your chance to win!
qrockonline.com
State’s Rainy Day Funds Goes Over $1B After Recent Deposit
Illinois’ rainy day fund now tops one billion dollars. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says that is the most the fund has ever had. This money is needed in the event there is another pandemic or downturn in the economy. Mendoza would like to see the fund eventually grow to three billion dollars.
qrockonline.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
qrockonline.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
qrockonline.com
Elwood’s Beer Release plus Win Tickets to Louder than Life!
Listen all week in the morning and afternoon, check out Qrock online digitally, and see us onsite August 20th at Metal Monkey Brewing, 515 Anderson Drive #900 Romeoville from 2-4p, as Q Rock’s own Elwood is going to be broadcasting live , for your chance to win a pair of a weekend GA Pass to Louder than Life in Kentucky 9/22-9/25 . Draw down giveaway for Grand Prize Winners!
qrockonline.com
Win tickets to Blues Brothers Con
Listen to Elwood in the morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Elwood Blues himself, Dan Akroyd, along with Jim Belushi for “Blues Brothers Con” in concert at the old Joliet Prison on Friday August 19th!. The Blues Brothers are returning to the...
Comments / 0