wmay.com
State Police Reveal Data On FOID Card Denials, Revocations
Illinois State Police have stepped up FOID card denials and revocations based upon findings of a “clear and present danger,” even though overall denials and revocations are down sharply compared to last year. State police implemented a revised standard last month on the “clear and present danger” designation…...
State of Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
wmay.com
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools
Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
COVID Metrics in Illinois: McHenry, Cook Counties Drop to ‘Medium' Community Levels
Two of Illinois’ most populous counties have seen reductions in several key COVID metrics in recent weeks, with Cook and McHenry counties both dropping to a “medium” community level of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Chicago area, Grundy County...
qrockonline.com
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance
New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
JB Pritzker announces $36.4B funding for Rebuild Illinois Campaign
Help is coming to make improvements to Illinois roads.
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines, COVID Alert Levels Shift
The guidelines for what to do if you test positive for COVID or were exposed to someone who has are shifting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations as metrics begin to decline in parts of the Chicago area and as the fall school year gets underway for many.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
Illinois State Police trooper's vehicle struck while making traffic stop on I-355, officials say
So far this year, 15 ISP squad cars have been struck in relation to the "move over" law.
WAND TV
Illinois to spend $34.6 billion for transportation over 6 years
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program. Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger...
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
Latinos Don’t Benefit From The Economic Prosperity They Create
Latinos make solid and consistent contributions to Illinois’ population and labor force. Were it not for Latinos, the state’s population and workforce would have contracted. The group contributed more than $97 billion to Chicago’s economy from 2010-2018, according to the recently released 2022 Chicago Metro Latino GDP Report.
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
fox32chicago.com
Vic Mensa launches first Black-owned weed brand, available in Illinois
CHICAGO - After two years of legal cannabis in Illinois, the first local Black-owned brand is hitting dispensary shelves. Musician and activist Vic Mensa is co-owner of the brand of pre-rolled joints called 93 Boyz. Mensa said his legal cannabis brand is an effort to undo some damage done during...
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois
We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
