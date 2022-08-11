Season 1 of the Lord of the Rings prequel series will consist of eight episodes. The premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just weeks away. Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, the Amazon Prime Video series will follow a mostly new group of characters as they fight against dark forces in Second Age Middle-earth. The show is already the most expensive television series made in history. It's been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its premiere, with a plan for at least five seasons. As more information is released, TV Guide is keeping an eagle eye out for any and all spoilers about the upcoming series. We've compiled the premiere date, casting news, and all the plot information currently out there. Here's what we know so far.

