The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Everything to Know

Season 1 of the Lord of the Rings prequel series will consist of eight episodes. The premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just weeks away. Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, the Amazon Prime Video series will follow a mostly new group of characters as they fight against dark forces in Second Age Middle-earth. The show is already the most expensive television series made in history. It's been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its premiere, with a plan for at least five seasons. As more information is released, TV Guide is keeping an eagle eye out for any and all spoilers about the upcoming series. We've compiled the premiere date, casting news, and all the plot information currently out there. Here's what we know so far.
Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple iPad, Beats, Sling TV, Fluance Speakers, & More

It's Monday, but the start of the week doesn't have to be a let down — especially with so many amazing deals on all things streaming and entertainment gear. We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, earbuds, home theater speakers, and more. In fact, we also have an exclusive deal on Xiaomi 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, which is on sale for $119 off with promo code TVGUIDE17.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals: Save Up To Nearly 45 Percent on All Models

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon's having a fire sale on Fire TV. Right now, you can save nearly 45 percent on all sorts of Fire TV Stick models. In fact, prices start as low as $20 for the Fire TV Lite -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. Even the Fire TV Cube is on sale for it's all-time lowest price ever.
Everything to Know About Dancing with the Stars Season 31: Cast, Premiere Date, Move to Disney+

Get out your dancing shoes, it's almost time for a brand new season of ABC's popular competition show Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 of the reality competition series is undergoing a few changes, including a new co-host in the ballroom. But perhaps the biggest change is how to watch it. This fall, the long-running DWTS is moving from its home on ABC to stream live exclusively on Disney+, making it the first live show on the streaming service.
Criminal Minds Revival on Paramount+: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know

Two years after we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after getting canceled at CBS, the series is getting a reboot exclusively for streaming. While talk of a revival was spinning around in the rumor mill for a while now, it was very much like your last weak relationship — on again and off again. But now, Paramount+ recently confirmed it's placed a series order for a new Criminal Minds show for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to hear more.
Outer Banks Season 3: Release Date, Latest News, Cast, and Everything to Know

We're patiently waiting for the arrival of Outer Banks Season 3. It's been more than a year since the Netflix drama aired its second season, and anticipation is high for what John B. (Chase Stokes) and his treasure-hunting friends will be up to next. The Season 2 finale left us with quite the big reveal: After our favorite Pogues survived a shootout aboard the Coastal Venture and narrowly escaped on a lifeboat, we learned that John B's dad, Big John (Charles Halford) is alive. Will we see a father-and-son reunion in Outer Banks Season 3?
