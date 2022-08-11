ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:

1-9-9-5, Fireball: 5

(one, nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)

