Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:
1-9-9-5, Fireball: 5
(one, nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:
1-9-9-5, Fireball: 5
(one, nine, nine, five; Fireball: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0