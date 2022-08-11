Why Republicans in Alaska’s first ranked choice election reserve their venom for each other

Read full article on original website
Darren L McCauley
5d ago
...Demorats are always going to fight unfair with Sarah!! They don't like people LIKE SAEAH PALIN AND TRUMP because they don't take payoffs! Sarah Palin is a True Alaskan Fighting Fer Year Around Alaskans! She Knows What We Need, and How to Get Them...☺️🫂🇺🇲...
Darren L McCauley
5d ago
In Alaska primary, Murkowski and Palin show the deepening fissures in the Republican Party
A growing Republican divide centers on whether a candidate supports former President Donald Trump. Such is the case in Tuesday's Alaska primary.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
NBC News
Alaska adopts ranked-choice voting for primaries
Alaska is set to use ranked-choice voting for the first time in Tuesday’s primaries and special election, with all four House candidates from different parties facing off in one race. Advocates say the new system will reduce partisanship, but some candidates are pushing back, NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali reports.Aug. 15, 2022.
Alaska Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Alaska is holding an election for governor and lieutenant governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was June 1, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
Opinion: Nevada may soon lose the largest US reservoir
Lake Mead's shoreline has receded hundreds of feet in the past two decades. Now, the prolonged drought in the western states threatens to convert lake mead into a dead pool, soon riding it off any water altogether.
Supreme Court won’t allow Biden administration to impose new border enforcement priorities for now
WASHINGTON — A divided Supreme Court on Thursday refused to block a lower court ruling that prevents the Biden administration from setting new enforcement priorities for immigrants entering the U.S. or living here illegally. Instead, the court said it would take up the issue in early December. Justices Sonia...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Biden administration begins closing Arizona border wall gaps after pledging to not build 'another foot'
(The Center Square) – The Department of Homeland Security has begun to close gaps in a border wall in Arizona after President Joe Biden pledged in January 2021 to not build “another foot.”. DHS says it plans to complete the Yuma Morelos Dam Project and close four wide...
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Support for Manchin-Schumer spending bill could be final blow for 5 most vulnerable House Democrats
The five House Democrats running for re-election in districts won by former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election face a giant hurdle this week that raises doubts about whether they could survive facing off against their Republican challengers in the November midterm elections. The House is set for a...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
Anti-Trump GOP group spends big to shrink his base
The nonprofit arm of the Republican Accountability Project is launching ads across all the closest swing states of the 2020 presidential race.
As Afghanistan proves, Biden has no plan — he just stumbles from disaster to disaster
I keep thinking of the people falling from the sky. The images are seared into my mind: Our Afghan allies, the people we were callously leaving to their fates after 20 years, clinging to an American plane taking off from Kabul Airport, only to drop to their deaths moments later. Afterwards, Joe Biden had the gall to declare “with all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America.” A year on, how should we evaluate Biden’s declaration? Well, the Taliban has reinstalled a tyrannical theocratic government under which the precious...
QAnon influencer and failed Arizona GOP primary candidate Ron Watkins has moved to Australia, his father says
Watkins is widely rumored to be "Q," the man behind QAnon — which he has denied. His father, Jim Watkins, confirmed his move in a livestream.
