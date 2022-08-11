ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Why Republicans in Alaska’s first ranked choice election reserve their venom for each other

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
alaskapublic.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Darren L McCauley
5d ago

...Demorats are always going to fight unfair with Sarah!! They don't like people LIKE SAEAH PALIN AND TRUMP because they don't take payoffs! Sarah Palin is a True Alaskan Fighting Fer Year Around Alaskans! She Knows What We Need, and How to Get Them...☺️🫂🇺🇲...

Reply
7
Darren L McCauley
5d ago

... Sarah Palin Fights Fer Year Around Alaskans, and Not Those That Stay a Summer or Two! She Has Trump's Support, and Will Keep Alaska, The Last Frontier! Democrats Don't Like People They Can't Pay Off...☺️🫂🇺🇲...

Reply
4
Related
NBC News

Alaska adopts ranked-choice voting for primaries

Alaska is set to use ranked-choice voting for the first time in Tuesday’s primaries and special election, with all four House candidates from different parties facing off in one race. Advocates say the new system will reduce partisanship, but some candidates are pushing back, NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali reports.Aug. 15, 2022.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
City
Wasilla, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Mark Begich
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Alaska Fairbanks#Election State#U S House#Democratic#Rino
The Associated Press

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday as voters weigh in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger in the state in which he won by the largest of margins during the 2020 campaign. Win or lose, the 56-year-old daughter of a vice president is vowing to remain an active presence in national politics as she contemplates a 2024 presidential bid. But in the short term, Cheney...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New York Post

As Afghanistan proves, Biden has no plan — he just stumbles from disaster to disaster

I keep thinking of the people falling from the sky. The images are seared into my mind: Our Afghan allies, the people we were callously leaving to their fates after 20 years, clinging to an American plane taking off from Kabul Airport, only to drop to their deaths moments later. Afterwards, Joe Biden had the gall to declare “with all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America.” A year on, how should we evaluate Biden’s declaration? Well, the Taliban has reinstalled a tyrannical theocratic government under which the precious...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy