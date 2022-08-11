Read full article on original website
Taurean Carter remains key leader for Razorbacks while injured
The Arkansas defensive line absorbed a tough blow when redshirt junior Taurean Carter went down with a knee injury during the Spring Showcase in April. While Carter is unable to participate on the field in fall camp, he remains an important cog in the Razorback D-line room as a vocal leader.
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
At long last, Jacobe Johnson's recruitment ends as Sooners keep four-star ATH home
The quiet Oklahoma town of Rush Springs is home to twelve hundred people, and its lone claim to fame is its unofficial title as the "Watermelon Capital of the World." Every year, it hosts the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, which regularly attracts tens of thousands of tourists. The town...
FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season
Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith on Terps' local recruiting, relationship with Williams, Duke and more
Maryland basketball legend Joe Smith returned to College Park earlier this month for the alumni game against Georgetown. Smith didn't play, but he was invited as a special guest, and the fans at Xfinity Center made him feel like one, he told Etan Thomas of The Basketball News. "I mean,...
Swamp247 Podcast: Florida fall camp observations and team breakdown
On this episode of the Swamp247 Podcast, staff reporters Jacob Rudner and Graham Hall analyze what they've seen and heard from the first two weeks of Florida's fall camp schedule. The Swamp247 staff writers take a look at which players have offered standout performances and which players and positions groups...
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Questions Marks Remain for UNC as Opener Nears
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is 11 days away from its home opener vs. Florida A&M and 18 days from its trip to Appalachian State. After Tuesday's practice, head coach Mack Brown made it clear that this team still has a lot of questions to answer, yet he feels cautiously optimistic with both the talent and potential of the 2022 Tar Heels.
Tuesday's practice notes and observations
Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Tuesday afternoon practice, its 11th of preseason camp. Tuesday's session was held outside across two practice fields adjacent to Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted 14 minutes. Not observed in...
Listen: Biddle on Pryor injury, what it means for Buckeyes
What does the season-ending injury to running back Evan Pryor mean for Ohio State? Dave Biddle joined the Rothman & Ice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Anthony Rothman and Matt Hayes on Tuesday to discuss that and much more about the Buckeyes. You can listen to the segment...
Three-star DL Ted Hammond recaps June, July visits
Three-star defensive lineman Ted Hammond out of Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier has seen his recruitment take off this spring and summer going with a handful of Power 5 programs.
Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'
West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
T.D. Roof out for the season with biceps injury
NORMAN, Okla. — The first bit of really bad injury news has hit the Sooners. Transfer linebacker T.D. Roof has suffered a setback that will cost him the entirety of the 2022 season, head coach Brent Venables announced after practice Tuesday afternoon. "Got a few guys, again, on both...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
OBR Chalk Talk LIVE 8:00p: All-22 Browns vs Jaguars Study
Welcome back to the first OBR Chalk Talk of 2022. First, a reminder about all the things we were able to cover this offseason:. As the OBR continues coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, and comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
PHOTOS: Vols' Tuesday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in full pads, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
