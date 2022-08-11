ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
247Sports

Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal

A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
247Sports

FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
247Sports

Questions Marks Remain for UNC as Opener Nears

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is 11 days away from its home opener vs. Florida A&M and 18 days from its trip to Appalachian State. After Tuesday's practice, head coach Mack Brown made it clear that this team still has a lot of questions to answer, yet he feels cautiously optimistic with both the talent and potential of the 2022 Tar Heels.
247Sports

Tuesday's practice notes and observations

Here are our notes and observations from Florida's Tuesday afternoon practice, its 11th of preseason camp. Tuesday's session was held outside across two practice fields adjacent to Florida's indoor practice facility. Media members were allowed to watch just one period of the session, which lasted 14 minutes. Not observed in...
247Sports

Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
247Sports

T.D. Roof out for the season with biceps injury

NORMAN, Okla. — The first bit of really bad injury news has hit the Sooners. Transfer linebacker T.D. Roof has suffered a setback that will cost him the entirety of the 2022 season, head coach Brent Venables announced after practice Tuesday afternoon. "Got a few guys, again, on both...
247Sports

OBR Chalk Talk LIVE 8:00p: All-22 Browns vs Jaguars Study

Welcome back to the first OBR Chalk Talk of 2022. First, a reminder about all the things we were able to cover this offseason:. As the OBR continues coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, and comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Tuesday practice

The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in full pads, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
247Sports

247Sports

