Jacksonville, FL

FSU RB CJ Campbell out for season

Florida State running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season with a leg injury. Mike Norvell announced that Campbell would miss the year on Tuesday after practice. Campbell suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s scrimmage, Noles247 was told. He was enjoying a strong scrimmage before the injury, breaking off a long run in which he ran through a couple of defenders. The redshirt freshman was anticipated to contribute on special teams regularly this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
OBR Chalk Talk LIVE 8:00p: All-22 Browns vs Jaguars Study

Welcome back to the first OBR Chalk Talk of 2022. First, a reminder about all the things we were able to cover this offseason:. As the OBR continues coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, and comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
