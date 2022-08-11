Read full article on original website
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
KITV.com
South Korean company buys 644 acres in Makaha Valley
HONOLULU-- The one time Sheraton Makaha Valley resort was torn down in 2014. Since then, ruins remain at the now overgrown resort and golf club. The previous owner, Pacific Links, also acquired the Makaha Valley Country club. Nowadays, both sites are occupied by chickens, cats and the occasional mongoose. But its the future occupants that are the big concern.
honolulumagazine.com
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique
Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Just awesome’: Students celebrate successful launch of payload on NASA rocket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hard work of UH students took centerstage this week at a NASA facility. Not only was their experiment strapped to a rocket, but it could go a long way in changing space travel. “I could give some poetic speech similar to JFK”s to the moon speech...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Night market coming to Ala Moana Center this week
The bi-monthly event is a partnership between the shopping mall and Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest.
Honolulu City Council: All Races Headed To Runoff
Honolulu City Council candidates Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Matt Weyer and Ron Menor are in the lead in races to represent downtown Honolulu, the North Shore and the Pearl City area, respectively, according to primary election results published Saturday evening. All three council races on the ballot are set for runoff...
KHON2
What’s Up Weekend (Week of August 8)
Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
The Sumida Farm family business
David Sumida remembers his childhood very well. "Oh the farm was and always will be amazing," said Sumida.
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
KHON2
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Returns to Marine Corps Base Hawaii After 7 Years
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is bringing back the Blue Angels after 7 years as part of an eventful weekend for Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House is taking place this weekend at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The event is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM.
KHON2
Back-to-School Shopping at Kailua Town
Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Town provides a variety of local businesses to shop at for families preparing to go back to school. Whether kids are on campus or online in a virtual classroom, SoHa Keiki has a wide-range of back to school essentials. “We have a lot of products...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
bigislandnow.com
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
