Honolulu, HI

8/14/1969: Braniff's Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
South Korean company buys 644 acres in Makaha Valley

HONOLULU-- The one time Sheraton Makaha Valley resort was torn down in 2014. Since then, ruins remain at the now overgrown resort and golf club. The previous owner, Pacific Links, also acquired the Makaha Valley Country club. Nowadays, both sites are occupied by chickens, cats and the occasional mongoose. But its the future occupants that are the big concern.
Sneak Peek: Honolulu Has Its First Reformation Boutique

Hallelujah! The fashion gods must have heard my pleas because, finally, Honolulu has its first Reformation boutique. The California-based womenswear brand—beloved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, J.Lo (is she J.Aff now?) and Emily Ratajkowski for its feminine, flirtatious silhouettes and dedication to sustainability—now has a sparkling 1,428-square-foot spot in Ala Moana Center.
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here's What's Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
HAWAII STATE
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
Honolulu City Council: All Races Headed To Runoff

Honolulu City Council candidates Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Matt Weyer and Ron Menor are in the lead in races to represent downtown Honolulu, the North Shore and the Pearl City area, respectively, according to primary election results published Saturday evening. All three council races on the ballot are set for runoff...
What's Up Weekend (Week of August 8)

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Returns to Marine Corps Base Hawaii After 7 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is bringing back the Blue Angels after 7 years as part of an eventful weekend for Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House is taking place this weekend at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The event is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM.
Back-to-School Shopping at Kailua Town

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kailua Town provides a variety of local businesses to shop at for families preparing to go back to school. Whether kids are on campus or online in a virtual classroom, SoHa Keiki has a wide-range of back to school essentials. “We have a lot of products...
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
