Alabama basketball was back in action today as they routed the Lithuanian "B" team today in Paris, France 120-61 to improve to 2-0 on the foreign tour. The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start offensively outscoring Lithuania 20-5 in the first four minutes of action. Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett had 10 points through the first four minutes before Lithuania called a timeout to try and stop the Crimson Tide momentum.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO