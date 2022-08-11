ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'

After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
LEXINGTON, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

ESPN makes the case for betting on the Georgia Bulldogs this season

Georgia, the defending National Champions, is expected to be favored in all 12 contests this fall. The Dawgs went 14-1 last season, with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, and went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN attempted to discuss the case for betting on Georgia to go over 11 wins this season, which is given -130 (10/13) odds, which is implied at 56.52% odds.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Louisville strikes again down in Florida, lands LB Stanquan Clark

Louisville continues to find success down in the Sunshine State. After picking up commitments in recent weeks from wide receiver William Fowles and running back Isaac Brown, the Cardinals secured a pledge on Sunday from linebacker Stanquan Clark, who announced his intentions over the 247Sports’ YouTube channel while getting a haircut in a barber chair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Basketball
247Sports

Myles Graham meets his destiny committing to Florida, ready to help lead the Gators back to prominence

On Oct. 15 2019, The Swamp exploded. Florida running back La’Mical Perine took the fourth quarter handoff from Kyle Trask, broke a tackle and bounced it outside, broke another tackle near the sideline and was off to the races, 88 yards later clinching the Gators first win over Auburn in 17 years in what was a battle of Top 10 teams that afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

NC State Fall Camp Gallery: First Day in Full Pads

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State held its first day in full pads earlier this week and allowed the media in for the opening portion of practice. With less than three weeks left to go before the start of the 2022 season opener against ECU, the Wolfpack is putting things in overdrive this upcoming week to prep for the Pirates.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas

As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

By The Numbers: Kentucky 98, Bahamas 74

Kentucky's 98-74 win over the Bahamas National Team Sunday afternoon by the numbers:. – This was Kentucky’s final exhibition game of the Big Blue Bahamas foreign exhibition tour. – UK improved to 13-1 in the Bahamas foreign tours. The Wildcats went 5-1 in their first foreign tour in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Seth Greenberg weighs in on feud between John Calipari, Mark Stoops

A pair of Kentucky head coaches got the state talking yesterday with a public spat between the two. After some comments from John Calipari about UK’s status as a ‘basketball school’, Mark Stoops didn’t take too kindly and shared his thoughts on Twitter. It led to plenty of back and forth between the two programs as well as reactions in the media around the school. Now, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has weighed in on the dispute.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami commit OL Frankie Tinilau in first scrimmage

MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Miami commit and La Salle offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau in a scrimmage on Friday. Tinilau, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is originally from Australia. He moved to Miami in the offseason and participated in his first scrimmage with the Royal Lions. Christopher...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top-ranked 2024 prospect ‘likely’ to visit North Carolina

The UNC basketball program continues to be a team fighting it out for some of the top talent in the country during this recruiting cycle. And, that should be the same memo with one of the best players in the country regardless of class. 2024 five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson is in the middle of planning out some of his junior year official visits and the Tar Heels are expected to receive a visit. According to Rivals national analyst Travis Graf, Jackson is most likely to visit four schools at the moment. The schools named were Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas and Duke....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

LSU football recruiting: Tigers trending for in-state 4-star ATH Khai Prean

LSU appears to have hit its stride lately on the recruiting trail under coach Brian Kelly, and the Tigers appear to be positioning themselves well for another four-star prospect. Kelly and Co. are trending on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for in-state athlete Khai Prean out of St. James (La.). Prean announced on Saturday that he will commit on Tuesday, with LSU, Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State as his four finalists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
