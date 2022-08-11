Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Reservation Dogs Helped Devery Jacobs Step Into Her Power
Devery Jacobs as Catra from ‘She-Ra.’ Jacobs wears Gucci jacket; Moschino gloves. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It’s no exaggeration to say there had never been...
wmagazine.com
Yes, Jean Smart and Harry Styles Are Actually “Thick as Thieves”
When Jean Smart joined Instagram late last year, she didn’t waste any time making it clear that she’s a fan of Harry Styles. Her second-ever post on the platform consisted of a dispatch from the Madison Square Garden stop of “Love on Tour” and visual proof that she’s the proud owner of two items of Hazza merch: a sweatshirt from Styles’s beauty line, Pleasing, and a baseball cap that reads “Harry is my friend.” Turns out, she wasn’t kidding with the latter. “Harry and I are thick as thieves,” the four-time Emmy Award winner revealed in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
You Probably Thought These 14 Iconic '00s Musicians Had Retired, But They're Actually Thriving Today
I really have been missing them like candy.
wmagazine.com
Paulina Porizkova Slams a Cosmetics Surgeon Who Said Her Face Needs “Fixing”
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is speaking out after she stumbled upon unsolicited advice and criticism about the appearance her own face a cosmetic surgeon had made on Instagram. Over the weekend, Porizkova responded to the doctor’s critiques in a lengthy post on the social media site, preaching about the harm such comments can cause.
An assailant sucker-punched a customer, so Hollywood restaurant owner took action
There wasn't much time to think.
‘Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark Fainted When She Was Cast in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series
Morfydd Clark was at the Toronto Film Festival promoting “The Personal History of David Copperfield” when she was told she was cast as Galadriel in the upcoming Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” “I found out and then I went to a screening and Q&A for ‘David Copperfield,” Clark told me Monday night at the “Rings of Power” premiere at Culver Studios. “I suddenly realized what a big deal it was for me, and I passed out during the Q&A. I was caught by a lovely security guard.” Set thousands of years before the “Lord of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmagazine.com
Sienna Miller Is Ready to Make You Laugh
Sienna Miller as Patsy Stone from 'Absolutely Fabulous.' Miller wears a Dior jacket. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. “For somebody who is really quite joyful and pathologically authentic,...
wmagazine.com
For Margaret Qualley, Dorothy Zbornak Is the Epitome of Cool
Margaret Qualley as Dorothy from 'The Golden Girls.' Qualley wears Chanel. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. In Netflix’s acclaimed series Maid, Margaret Qualley stars as Alex, a young...
wmagazine.com
Tom Blyth Makes the Case for a Lost Reboot
Tom Blyth as Dr. Jack Shephard from ‘Lost.’ Blyth wears a Canali suit, shirt, and tie. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It takes a certain...
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner Begins Her Transition to Fall Dressing, Pairing Beach Style With Loafers
Transitioning between seasons can be tricky. You’re forced to accept summer is coming to an end, plus it’s also when allergies are at their peak, and one must decide if wearing a sweater—even with shorts—will leave you feeling cozy or, possibly more likely, sweaty and regretful. Luckily, though it’s still only mid-August, Kendall Jenner is ahead of the seasonal transition curve, and she’s providing a lesson on how to enter fall in style.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmagazine.com
Jessica Biel Embraces Her Antihero Era
Jessica Biel as Don Draper from ‘Mad Men.’ Biel wears Armani suit and Charvet tie. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Jessica Biel lives for a...
"It Cost Him $800": Employees Are Sharing The Dumb, Unbelievable Things They've Had To Deal With At Work
Every company should have an "I dealt with an idiot" bonus, tbh.
wmagazine.com
Don’t Worry, Choupette Lagerfeld is Still Living the High Life
When Karl Lagerfeld died of pancreatic cancer in February 2019, a rumor began circulating that the designer’s fortune—estimated to be anywhere between $195 to $300 million dollars—was being inherited by his beloved Birman cat, Choupette. The rumor was never confirmed, but given Choupette just rang in her eleventh birthday, surrounded by champagne and gifts, we can definitely conclude she’s continued to be well taken care of.
PETS・
wmagazine.com
Madelyn Cline Can’t Quit Now
Madelyn Cline as Peggy Olson from ‘Mad Men.’ Cline wears Top from Paisley Babylon Vintage Clothing, skirt from Thelma & Chemise. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes.
wmagazine.com
Zoë Kravitz Regrets Wading Into “The Slap” Discourse
It may feel like eons since “The Slap,” but the infamous incident is still fresh on Zoë Kravitz’s mind. Two days after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia while onstage at this year’s Oscars, the 33-year-old actor became embroiled in the scandal by simply posting an Instagram caption and comment. “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the pink Saint Laurent gown she wore on the evening in question. “You don’t support him defending his wife?,” one user commented, to which Kravitz succinctly responded “nope.” She eventually deleted the post, but the backlash continued. Now, nearly five months later, Kravitz has made it clear that she has regrets about using her platform to call Smith out.
wmagazine.com
Melanie Lynskey Finds Light in the Dark
Melanie Lynskey as Susan Edwards from ‘Landscapers.’ Lynskey wears look by Alias Costume Rental. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Ever since she starred in the...
wmagazine.com
Coco Jones Can Handle It All
Coco Jones as Olivia Pope from ‘Scandal.’ Jones wears Proenza Schouler coat. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Coco Jones has a knack for portraying powerful...
wmagazine.com
Jung Ho-yeon Is Ready to Take Names
Ho-yeon as Arya Stark from ‘Game of Thrones.’ Ho-yeon wears look by Costume Studio. For W’s third annual TV Portfolio, we asked 21 sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small screen characters by stepping into their shoes. Since Squid Game premiered on Netflix...
Comments / 0