Union Springs, AL

CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
Reuters

Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks.
The Independent

Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
