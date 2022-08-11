Read full article on original website
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Afghan Refugee Resettlement Falters as U.S. and UK Renege on Promises
"They are frustrated to hear that there are 40,000 Afghans still in front of them seeking asylum," a U.S. resettlement volunteer told Newsweek.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Cuba accepts technical assistance from the United States to control fire in Matanzas
Cuba can’t put out the fire in Matanzas on its own. The U.S. said it can help
An Italian priest is under investigation for conducting Mass in swim trunks and using an inflatable mattress as an altar
Footage shows swimsuit-clad teenagers wading in shallow water in front of the shirtless priest as he conducted the service.
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Iranian tanker reloads oil confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
KYIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks.
Spain evacuates 294 more Afghan workers and families
MADRID (AP) — A plane provided by the Spanish government has brought 294 more Afghan refugees via Pakistan to Spain, authorities said Thursday, bringing to 3,900 the number evacuated by Madrid since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last year. Spain said the latest group of Afghan workers and their...
In Syria, a 'golden' crop struggles to regain its shine
MAAN, Syria, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Returning to their orchards after years of war, Syrian pistachio farmers hoping to revive their valuable crop have had their hopes dashed by scorched trees and the ravages of climate change.
Ukrainian Plane Carrying Serbian Munitions Bound for Bangladesh Crashes in Greece
ATHENS, Greece — A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made weapons destined for Bangladesh crashed in northern Greece late Saturday, killing eight Ukrainian crew members and setting off an investigation into whether the hazardous material being transported posed a threat to the local population, state and local officials said.
Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes
Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
Ukraine war diverts attention from hunger, pope says in Somalia appeal
VATICAN CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Sunday that the war in Ukraine had distracted attention from the problem of world hunger and called for urgent food aid to stave off looming famine in Somalia.
One year on, few options for Afghans escaping hunger and Taliban persecution
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans attempting to escape Taliban persecution and the country’s economic collapse are largely being met with closed borders, hardening attitudes, and deportation. Meanwhile, Western governments have been slow to fulfil promises to relocate tens of thousands of Afghan allies left behind in last year’s chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops.
Afghanistan: NGOs call for assets to be unfrozen to end ‘near universal poverty’
One year on from the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, a group of 32 Afghan and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are urging the international community not to abandon the country’s people, but instead address the root causes of the its economic crisis, stand up for human rights and increase humanitarian aid.
An armed man took hostages at a bank in Lebanon after it wouldn't turn over his frozen funds. A crowd quickly gathered outside to cheer him on.
"Down with the rule of the banks!" the crowd outside the Beirut bank chanted, according to Reuters, as the country grapples with a financial crisis.
