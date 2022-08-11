Read full article on original website
Diana M Ellis
3d ago
The State and cities in California protect those who break the law. Newsom, Bonta, mayors, district attorneys all want to charge the absolute minimum and forget deterrent value from the most violent crime on down to vehicular murder and traffic violations. VOTE these "do nothing" politicians out!
4
