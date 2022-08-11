ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

The State and cities in California protect those who break the law. Newsom, Bonta, mayors, district attorneys all want to charge the absolute minimum and forget deterrent value from the most violent crime on down to vehicular murder and traffic violations. VOTE these "do nothing" politicians out!

Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID'd victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Free 2 Trapped in Overturned Vehicle

Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: Burbank firefighters worked to free two people trapped inside an overturned car at Buena Vista and Vanowen Street in the city of Burbank around 3:17 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. One male and one female with minor injuries were successfully extricated from the vehicle. Burbank Police...
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita

A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "We got a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

LA's First Genealogical DNA Cold Case Murder Goes to Jury

Jurors in downtown LA began to hear closing arguments Friday in the trial of a man accused by prosecutors of being a serial killer, who was arrested after genealogical database searches allegedly linked him to the murders of two young women in the 1980s. "He's a man who brutalizes and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge's clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county's request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's. "I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn't find any resources," she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire

A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. "One engine is handling," Peters...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

