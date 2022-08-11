Read full article on original website
Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app
There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
Hide My Email Ventura feature for 3rd-party apps seemingly dropped or postponed
A Hide My Email Ventura feature for third-party apps has been removed from Apple’s website. The disposable email address feature now appears to remain limited to the company’s own Mail and Safari apps. The feature has been removed from the Ventura preview page sometime in the past week...
10th generation iPad: Here’s everything we know so far
Apple is rumored to be preparing to introduce a new generation of its entry-level iPad, also referred to as the 10th-generation iPad, later this year. As the fall approaches, we’ve been hearing more about this new iPad model, which is expected to bring better hardware and a new design. Read on as we detail everything we know about the new entry-level iPad.
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
OAKLAND, Calif, Aug 15 (Reuters) - America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple (AAPL.O) emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations.
AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them
With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…. When will...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors
Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector. Sponsored by Helix Sleep: Learn more and...
Dropbox to release new beta app with full macOS Monterey support later this year
Earlier this year, Dropbox warned its Mac users about compatibility issues with macOS Monterey 12.3 and later due to some internal system changes. While users are still waiting for an update, Dropbox confirmed today that a new beta app with full support for macOS Monterey will be available later this year.
PITAKA offers MagSafe solutions for your place or on the go with MagEZ Slider and other PitaFlow accessories
PITAKA creates some of the most interesting accessories for iPhone owners. With MagSafe compatible and standard Qi chargers, Apple users can take advantage of its products on the go, at home, or at the office. Here are some of the best options you can find now. PITAKA MagEZ Slider is...
VogDUO introduces 100W GaN Charger and 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger to elevate your charging experience
VogDUO introduces two new chargers to revolutionize your experience with Apple devices. With a sleek design and color scheme, both the VogDUO 100W GaN wall charger and 3-in-1 wireless charger give your setup a professional look. In addition, VogDUO’s genuine leather and craftsmanship create premium all-black accessories for Apple users to further complete their style. You can get $15 off both products for a limited time with code 9to5mac15.
HomeKit Weekly: Fibaro Multi-Sensor is your swiss army knife for HomeKit automations
A whole subset of HomeKit device categories often goes under notice. When you think about smart home devices, you will generally think about cameras, lights, speakers, or a switch. The real genius of a smart home is when things can happen without you even thinking about them. There’s a device that I recently picked up that I think might end up being one of my favorite HomeKit devices. This week, I am looking at the Fibaro Multi-Sensor Motion Sensor for HomeKit.
iPad mini 6 now $99 off in weekend’s best deals, M2 MacBook Pro hits $1,149, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by rare iPad mini 6 discounts at $99 off. That’s alongside M2 MacBook Pro on sale from $1,149 and Twelve South’s complementing white Curve stand at $44. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
