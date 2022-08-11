ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Federline Slammed By Britney Spears' Lawyer For 'Violating' The 'Dignity' Of His Sons' Mother

By Nikki Schuster
Britney Spears ' lawyer isn't letting Kevin Federline get away with publicly humiliating his client.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart came to Spears' defense after her ex-husband attempted to make her look bad by leaking old videos of her allegedly arguing with their sons, Sean , 16, and Jayden , 15.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Rosengart began. "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."

KEVIN FEDERLINE EXPOSES BRITNEY SPEARS ALLEGEDLY SHOUTING AT SONS: 'THE LIES HAVE TO STOP'

The legal mind added that the "Toxic" songstress has "faithfully supported" the former flames' teenage sons and "loves them dearly."

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect ," Rosengart — who helped free Spears from her near-14-year-long conservatorship — continued, referring to the three since deleted videos showing the musician allegedly bickering with her kids, who were 11 and 12 at the time.

“Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline’s abhorrent, ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff," said Spears' lawyer of his TV interview that sparked the avalanche of drama.

The L.A. based attorney even suggested Federline may have broken the law , according to California's two-party consent law, because Spears seemingly did not know she was being recorded.

While concluding his lengthy statement, Rosengart emphasized he is working with Instagram to “ensure” Federline “adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

BRITNEY SPEARS 'TRIED AND TRIED' TO HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH DISMISSIVE TEENAGE SONS

As for Spears' thoughts on the drama that is playing out in the headlines, she believes "whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private,” claimed Rosengart of his client's stance. "We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters , which benefits no one."

The drama between Federline and Spears was first ignited when the father-of-two went on TV and said their kids have chosen "not to see" their mom for "a few months." The blonde babe then responded to his claims, saying her kids would act "hateful" to her and never wanted to spend time with her.

Page Six first reported Rosengart's statement.

