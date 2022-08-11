Read full article on original website
20 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Shaun Dion Hamilton
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 20 days, so let's look at a recent Bama defender to don the number, Shaun Dion Hamilton.
Alabama Softball Assistant Named Head Coach at Memphis
Per Justin McLeod of Extra Inning Softball, Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro will be the head coach at Memphis next season. Prothro spent the last 11 seasons on the Alabama staff and has coached some of the Tide's best in names like Alexis Osario, Jackie Traina, Montana Fouts and more.
21 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Dre Kirkpatrick
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in just 21 days, so let's look at the career of former Bama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.
Texans Teammate Delivers Touching Tribute To John Metchie III
In the Houston Texans' preseason matchup with the New Orleans Saints this week, Texans wideout Jalen Camp made a heartwarming tribute to his teammate and former Crimson Tide star, John Metchie III. Camp hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the game and after securing the...
Three-Star Offensive Tackle Commits to the Crimson Tide
Class of 2023, three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido has committed to the Crimson Tide. The Apple Valley, Calif., native ranks at No. 37 in offensive tackles and is the No. 37 prospect in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports. The upcoming senior is the 20th commit for the top...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
Jordan Battle Talks Having DeMarcco Hellams Back for Another Season
Communication, leadership, and ability from the safety position are essential part of a successful defense and Alabama has all three. The Crimson Tide bring back arguably the best safety tandem in the country in Jordan Battle and DeMarrco Hellams. Battle spoke about his counterpart during Friday’s presser. “He’s hitman...
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
22 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mark Ingram
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today is a special day as several players to don No. 22 have put together legendary Alabama careers, but let's look at one who helped kickstart the Saban era, Mark Ingram.
Former Alabama Quarterback Praises Bryce Young’s Maturity and Intelligence
Bryce Young exploded onto the college football scene in his first season under center. He claimed numerous personal accolades and seemingly carried the Crimson Tide on his back at times. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on ESPN’s “College Football Live” and praised the maturity and intelligence of the junior signal-caller.
Nick Saban Sings High Praise for Freshman Wideout
Nick Saban spoke with the media on Saturday following the Crimson Tide's first scrimmage of the fall period and had both positive and negative takeaways from seeing his team in full-speed for the first time. The coach praised the energy the team started with, but also noted that it was...
Chris Braswell is Ready to Make an Impact for the Alabama Defense
Alabama has the luxury of having two 5-star all-world edge rushers on the roster in Will Anderson and Dallas Turner. The duo combined for 26 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss in 2021. Insert Chris Braswell, another former 5-star recruit and opposing offensive coordinators will have plenty of sleepless nights trying to slow down this Alabama pass rush.
“Looks like they’ve made up”: Maria Taylor Speaks to Bama Football Team
Nick Saban brought in Michael Phelps and Larry Fitzgerald as the first two speakers for fall camp this year. The third speaker to talk to the team had a different background than the first two. Sports reporter, Maria Taylor, spoke to the Alabama football team Thursday evening. Many fans remember...
Alabama Rolls Past Lithuania “B” Team 120-61
Alabama basketball was back in action today as they routed the Lithuanian "B" team today in Paris, France 120-61 to improve to 2-0 on the foreign tour. The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start offensively outscoring Lithuania 20-5 in the first four minutes of action. Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett had 10 points through the first four minutes before Lithuania called a timeout to try and stop the Crimson Tide momentum.
Crimson Tide Concludes European Tour With Win Over China
The University of Alabama men's basketball team played the final game of its successful European tour against the Chinese National Team. The Chinese team was ranked at No. 29 heading into this matchup, but this did not stop the Tide from coming out on top to give them a 3-0 record during the trip.
Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium
As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
easportstoday.com
This train’s moving
GADSDEN — Paul Bruce watched with interest as the Tom Kim saga unfolded on the PGA Tour last weekend and after catching all of the backstory called it “pretty impressive.” Of course, he had no way of knowing he’d be in position to do this same thing this week.
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
