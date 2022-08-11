Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Troy Apke released by Washington Commanders
Cuts are coming in a flurry around the NFL as teams have been busy making roster cuts to get down to the 85-man limit at this point in the NFL’s preseason schedule. Among the recent players being let go into the free agent pool on Tuesday was Troy Apke, the typical underdog who earned the respect of others during his time at Penn State. Apke was released by the Washington Commanders, the team officially announced on Tuesday. We have also released CB Troy Apke https://t.co/GkE4ozgHby — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 16, 2022 Apke was a fourth-round draft pick of Washington in the 2018 NFL...
atozsports.com
Former Bronco’s brother wanted for shooting death at Texas youth football game
Former Denver Broncos star cornerback Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub Salik Talib, is reportedly wanted in the killing of another man at a North Texas youth football game. According to a report from WFAA, the shooting happened on Saturday evening in Lancaster, which is south of Dallas. From WFAA:. The...
Comments / 0