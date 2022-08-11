ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Women’s Soccer Home Matches to Feature Fan Promotions

DURHAM – The 2022 Duke women's soccer season will feature numerous fan promotions at Koskinen Stadium that begin Sunday, Aug. 21 for the Blue Devils' home opener against UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. Duke will feature nine home regular season contests – — Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. UNC Greensboro...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Earn Draw at South Carolina in Exhibition Opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 12 Duke men's soccer kicked off the 2022 exhibition slate with a 1-1 draw at South Carolina on Saturday night at Stone Stadium. The Blue Devils were quick to open the season with a bang as the first to find the back of the net. Just nine minutes into the game, senior Scotty Taylor picked up the first tally of the season to give Duke a 1-0 lead. The Millburn, N.J., native recorded two goals last season.
COLUMBIA, SC
goduke.com

Duke Set for Scrimmage with VCU

DURHAM – The 2022 Duke field hockey season is just around the corner. The Blue Devils capped their fourth day of preseason training and get their first taste of competition on the new state-of-the-art turf with an exhibition against VCU Sunday, Aug. 14. Duke hosts the Rams Sunday for...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 12 Duke Opens Exhibition Slate at South Carolina

DURHAM – With the regular season right around the corner, Duke men's soccer is set to open its exhibition slate on Saturday, Aug. 13, traveling to Columbia, S.C., to face South Carolina. The first of three exhibitions for the Blue Devils is set for 6 p.m., and is the...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Chinn and Sample Ready for 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship

PARAMUS, N.J. – Current Duke golfers Kelly Chinn and Luke Sample are set to start play at the 122nd United States Amateur Championship, which begins Monday in Paramus, N.J. The rising sophomore Blue Devils are two of the 312 golfers aiming to hoist the Havemeyer Trophy by the end of next week.
PARAMUS, NJ
goheels.com

Carolina Adding Events Around HBCU Celebration Game vs. FAMU

CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will play in the HBCU Celebration Game to open the 2022 football season on Saturday, Aug. 27. While a number of events and recognitions have already been announced, organizers continue to add elements to an exciting weekend focused on celebrating historically black colleges and universities.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Men's and Women's Single Game Ticket Prices Announced

DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer programs have announced single game ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2022 season are on sale now. The 2022 season is set for 19 regular season home contests at Koskinen Stadium, with 10 men's games and nine women's contests. Admission to the remaining men's soccer exhibitions against High Point on Aug. 16 and Longwood on Aug. 19 are free to the public.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Coach K gives rousing speech to Duke football team

Mike Krzyzewski retired as Duke basketball head coach in April, but he's still in Durham as an ambassador to the school. So this past week, new Duke football head coach Mike Elko wisely called on the legend to impart a few words of wisdom on a program that won only one ACC game across David ...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Stroud Named United Soccer Coaches Midfielder to Watch

DURHAM – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud has been named a United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch, as the organization released its list of midfielders on Friday. Stroud was one of 26 named to the list of the top midfielders in Division I, including four All-Americans. The list features United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and first or second team All-Region players from 2021, who are scheduled to return for the 2022 season.
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State

Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
cardinalnews.org

Former Danville star authors book on basketball

In a basketball career during which he displayed considerable prowess as both a coach and a player, George “Tic” Price has found another calling. It wasn’t until now that he has been recognized as an author. Price, who turns 67 this fall, has come out with a...

