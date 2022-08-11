Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Women’s Soccer Home Matches to Feature Fan Promotions
DURHAM – The 2022 Duke women's soccer season will feature numerous fan promotions at Koskinen Stadium that begin Sunday, Aug. 21 for the Blue Devils' home opener against UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. Duke will feature nine home regular season contests – — Sunday, Aug. 21 vs. UNC Greensboro...
NC State football all-access show debuts on ACC Network. How to watch, what to expect
The series will feature linebacker Isaiah Moore’s recovery from knee surgery last spring, take a trip with brothers Drake and Thayer Thomas to the beach and go fishing with head coach Dave Doeren.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Earn Draw at South Carolina in Exhibition Opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 12 Duke men's soccer kicked off the 2022 exhibition slate with a 1-1 draw at South Carolina on Saturday night at Stone Stadium. The Blue Devils were quick to open the season with a bang as the first to find the back of the net. Just nine minutes into the game, senior Scotty Taylor picked up the first tally of the season to give Duke a 1-0 lead. The Millburn, N.J., native recorded two goals last season.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
UNC Football recruiting extends two interesting scholarship offers
Over the last few days, the UNC football recruiting team has extended scholarship offers to two players who are currently verbally committed elsewhere. Ty Adams and Ayden Duncanson have a few things in common. For starters, they are both members of the Class of 2023 and are rated by 247Sports...
tarheelblog.com
UNC set to host “HBCU Celebration Game” against Florida A&M in Week Zero
UNC football got a jump start on summer practice, as they are one of 16 teams that play their first game on Saturday, August 27, also known as “Week Zero.” The rest of the college football universe begins “Week One” on September 3. In honor of...
goduke.com
Duke Set for Scrimmage with VCU
DURHAM – The 2022 Duke field hockey season is just around the corner. The Blue Devils capped their fourth day of preseason training and get their first taste of competition on the new state-of-the-art turf with an exhibition against VCU Sunday, Aug. 14. Duke hosts the Rams Sunday for...
goduke.com
No. 12 Duke Opens Exhibition Slate at South Carolina
DURHAM – With the regular season right around the corner, Duke men's soccer is set to open its exhibition slate on Saturday, Aug. 13, traveling to Columbia, S.C., to face South Carolina. The first of three exhibitions for the Blue Devils is set for 6 p.m., and is the...
goduke.com
Chinn and Sample Ready for 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship
PARAMUS, N.J. – Current Duke golfers Kelly Chinn and Luke Sample are set to start play at the 122nd United States Amateur Championship, which begins Monday in Paramus, N.J. The rising sophomore Blue Devils are two of the 312 golfers aiming to hoist the Havemeyer Trophy by the end of next week.
goheels.com
Carolina Adding Events Around HBCU Celebration Game vs. FAMU
CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina and Florida A&M University will play in the HBCU Celebration Game to open the 2022 football season on Saturday, Aug. 27. While a number of events and recognitions have already been announced, organizers continue to add elements to an exciting weekend focused on celebrating historically black colleges and universities.
goduke.com
Men's and Women's Single Game Ticket Prices Announced
DURHAM – The Duke men's and women's soccer programs have announced single game ticket prices for home games at Koskinen Stadium during the 2022 season are on sale now. The 2022 season is set for 19 regular season home contests at Koskinen Stadium, with 10 men's games and nine women's contests. Admission to the remaining men's soccer exhibitions against High Point on Aug. 16 and Longwood on Aug. 19 are free to the public.
NC State's Jada Boyd won't return for 2022-23 basketball season
Raleigh, N.C. - Jada Boyd won't return as a member of the NC State women's basketball team this Fall. A school spokesperson told WRAL Boyd does not plan to enroll in school this year and therefore does not plan to return to the team. Certainly a shock for the Wolfpack...
Coach K gives rousing speech to Duke football team
Mike Krzyzewski retired as Duke basketball head coach in April, but he's still in Durham as an ambassador to the school. So this past week, new Duke football head coach Mike Elko wisely called on the legend to impart a few words of wisdom on a program that won only one ACC game across David ...
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt take over NC State’s Instagram for the Day
A couple of days ago, Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt were handed the camera to show State fans just what gameday is like through the player’s eyes. The guys chronicle a day in the Bahamas as they participate in walkthroughs, downtime at the hotel and pregame shootaround.
goduke.com
Stroud Named United Soccer Coaches Midfielder to Watch
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer junior Peter Stroud has been named a United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch, as the organization released its list of midfielders on Friday. Stroud was one of 26 named to the list of the top midfielders in Division I, including four All-Americans. The list features United Soccer Coaches All-Americans and first or second team All-Region players from 2021, who are scheduled to return for the 2022 season.
packinsider.com
Raleigh native, 2023 4-star guard, Silas Demary Jr is considering NC State
Kevin Keatts loves big combo guards. Kevin Keatts also loves scooping up local talent. That’s why it’s important to keep your eye on 6’4, 4-star guard Silas Demary Jr. The Raleigh native currently plays for Liberty Heights in Charlotte after being a key piece to Millbrook High School’s (Raleigh) state championship. The move to Charlotte was to increase exposure and get on a team that plays a national schedule. It’s also worth noting that he was originally a 2022 prospect, but moved back a year because of COVID.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
cardinalnews.org
Former Danville star authors book on basketball
In a basketball career during which he displayed considerable prowess as both a coach and a player, George “Tic” Price has found another calling. It wasn’t until now that he has been recognized as an author. Price, who turns 67 this fall, has come out with a...
PFF tabs 8 NC State players on All-ACC Teams, Leary left off all 4 teams
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The 2022 Pro Football Focus All-ACC Team was announced earlier this week, and NC State had notable players on the lists -- which should come as no surprise. But the biggest surprise was one player who was left off all three lists and the honorable mention: Devin Leary.
