Read full article on original website
Related
Man jailed in hit-and-run death of North Carolina worker picking up debris along highway
One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday.
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
WITN
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
FireRescue1
Dump truck hits, kills paramedic riding his motorcycle to work, N.C. officials say
KINSTON, N.C. — A beloved Eastern North Carolina paramedic was killed when a dump truck hit him on his way to work, news outlets reported. Melvin “Dennis” Fortney III is remembered as a hard worker who taught at a community college and shared his knowledge with new colleagues.
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whqr.org
WPD wants to use $40,000 in NC drug tax to start ‘law enforcement museum’
On Tuesday, August 16, Wilmington City Council will vote on an ordinance that will allow the Wilmington Police Department to use $40,000 of “drug tax revenue” to create the “Wilmington Police Department Law Enforcement Museum.”. WPD hopes the museum will “showcase the history of the Department,” according...
WECT
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
Juniper Road Two fire at 1,226 acres burned, 25% contained
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The forest fire that broke out in Pender County, not far from the Onslow County line, has been reassessed as crews continue to battle it. N.C. Forest officials said Friday morning that 1,226 acres had been burned, after going through more accurate mapping of the impacted area. It remains at […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Topsail Beach drowning victim’s mother warns public of dangers
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The mother of the man who drowned in north topsail beach nearly two weeks ago offers a warning to others. According to Elizabeth Muschori, her family is still working on getting the body of Moses Muchai back to Texas. Her sons got into...
wcti12.com
Man killed in two vehicle crash in Craven County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — NC State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Streets Ferry Road in Craven County. Trooper C.J. Locklear said it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, 2022. Trooper Locklear said Charlie Rogers, the driver of a late model...
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
North Carolina mom shares warning about button batteries after death of young son
(WGHP) — When Johnathan Huff was born in January 2019, Jackie, her husband, AJ, and big brother Michael could not have been more pleased. “It felt like it completed our family because we were happy with just the four of us,” Jackie Huff said. Johnathan was an easy child. He was laid back and sweet […]
Comments / 0