ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Type II Incident Management Team assumes command of Pender County fire

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews continued to battle the Juniper Road Two fire got some good news with Friday’s rain and Saturday’s cooler temperatures. But there’s still a lot of work to do. The N.C. Forest Service had this update on the conditions on Saturday. ===== Firefighting efforts along with Friday afternoon rainfall have held […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

One dead after head-on collision in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Pender County, NC
Pender County, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Nc State#The Move Over Law#Wlos#Nc State Highway Patrol
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Juniper Road Two fire at 1,226 acres burned, 25% contained

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The forest fire that broke out in Pender County, not far from the Onslow County line, has been reassessed as crews continue to battle it. N.C. Forest officials said Friday morning that 1,226 acres had been burned, after going through more accurate mapping of the impacted area. It remains at […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wcti12.com

Man killed in two vehicle crash in Craven County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — NC State Troopers confirmed that a man was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Streets Ferry Road in Craven County. Trooper C.J. Locklear said it happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 12, 2022. Trooper Locklear said Charlie Rogers, the driver of a late model...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy