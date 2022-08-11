HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The forest fire that broke out in Pender County, not far from the Onslow County line, has been reassessed as crews continue to battle it. N.C. Forest officials said Friday morning that 1,226 acres had been burned, after going through more accurate mapping of the impacted area. It remains at […]

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO