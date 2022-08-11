Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
hereisoregon.com
Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park
Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
hereisoregon.com
Pacific Crest Trail hikers and fans will gather for free festival at Cascade Locks this weekend
Pacific Crest Trail “thru” hikers, who started months ago at the bottom of California and are determined to complete their 2,663-mile northbound trek to Canada, are filling up the tiny Oregon border city of Cascade Locks. They’re eager to cross the Columbia River on the steel Bridge of...
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hereisoregon.com
15 cold treats to try in the Portland area before summer is over
Here we are, in the last stretch of real summer before the leaves start to fall and the mornings get colder and the dessert flavors take a distinctly pumpkin-y turn. At the beginning of the summer, we introduced you to nine new sweet treat destinations in Portland. Hopefully, by now, you have familiarized yourself with all of them. But as summer wanes and the daylight hours get shorter, it’s time to soak up every last minute of sunshine, preferably with something cold in hand, so in those dark months you will have a good memory to hold on to.
opb.org
Photography exhibit celebrates Oregon State Parks on its 100th anniversary
Landscape photographer Peter Marbach was running to the Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, camera equipment in tow, hoping he wouldn’t miss this shot. He had just driven six hours from Portland to Bandon, on the Southern Oregon coast, to capture the sun as it dipped below the Pacific Ocean.
‘It’s scary’: North Portland families sell their homes to escape homeless camps, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — For sale signs line what were once sought-after neighborhoods in North Portland. Many families are selling their homes due to an increase in violence and homeless camps in that area. “It makes you not feel that great about living here,” said Greg Dilkes, who has lived...
WWEEK
Big Coils of Extra Lines Are Hanging Off Some Power Poles Around Portland. What Are They For?
Lately I’ve been seeing big, heavy-looking coils of extra power lines hanging off some power poles around Portland. Is PGE preparing for large chasms to open between specific poles around town, or some other emergency that the rest of us don’t yet see coming? —Ockham’s Razor Wire.
RELATED PEOPLE
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Who is most likely to legally carry a concealed handgun in Oregon?
Peter Kuzemchak wants to get a concealed carry permit for his handgun. A Portland resident who works as an unarmed security guard downtown, the 45-year-old last summer bought a Smith & Wesson 9 mm gun for home defense.
hillsboroherald.com
Recreational Vehicles & Motor Homes Allowed At Job Sites But No Where Else In City
When the City of Hillsboro recently passed Ordinance 6397, allowing corporations to host RVs (trailers/motor homes/tiny homes/vans) on-site during construction, I was interested. This new rule is based upon the fact that we do not have enough housing or short-term accommodations to host the thousands of construction staff working here. Our corporations like INTEL have lobbied for the right to host their workers onsite. This makes total sense and I am a big fan of this.
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Family ‘paranoid’ after second attack on Portland home
A SE Portland family who was targeted in a second attack at their home says someone tried to set their house on fire two weeks after vandals struck.
KXL
Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill machine on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside the cab. “We understand the operator of the rug, an employee of Pacific Foundation, sustained injuries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
Comments / 0