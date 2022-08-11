ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hereisoregon.com

Take a summer picnic to Sarah Helmick, Oregon’s very first state park

Sarah Helmick State Recreation Site may not have any spectacular natural attractions to speak of, but it does have plenty of picnic tables. The 82-acre park south of Monmouth also has the distinction of being Oregon’s very first state park, dedicated in 1922 as an “auto park” to serve motorists who were exploring the state’s burgeoning highway system.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
hereisoregon.com

15 cold treats to try in the Portland area before summer is over

Here we are, in the last stretch of real summer before the leaves start to fall and the mornings get colder and the dessert flavors take a distinctly pumpkin-y turn. At the beginning of the summer, we introduced you to nine new sweet treat destinations in Portland. Hopefully, by now, you have familiarized yourself with all of them. But as summer wanes and the daylight hours get shorter, it’s time to soak up every last minute of sunshine, preferably with something cold in hand, so in those dark months you will have a good memory to hold on to.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
hillsboroherald.com

Recreational Vehicles & Motor Homes Allowed At Job Sites But No Where Else In City

When the City of Hillsboro recently passed Ordinance 6397, allowing corporations to host RVs (trailers/motor homes/tiny homes/vans) on-site during construction, I was interested. This new rule is based upon the fact that we do not have enough housing or short-term accommodations to host the thousands of construction staff working here. Our corporations like INTEL have lobbied for the right to host their workers onsite. This makes total sense and I am a big fan of this.
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Chip Ganassi Racing#Nascar Cup Series#Race Track#Pir#Ntt#Honda#Mid Ohio
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR
KXL

Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A crane operator suffered traumatic injuries in an accident on the OHSU campus on Friday morning. A drill machine on a 100,000lb construction crane tipped over, pinning the worker inside the cab. “We understand the operator of the rug, an employee of Pacific Foundation, sustained injuries...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy