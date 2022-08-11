ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket

The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Liquid overcomes G2 at EMEA LCQ to secure rematch against M3C with Champions trip on the line

Team Liquid rallied from their close loss to M3C earlier today with a close but confident victory over G2 Esports in the lower bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). G2 opted to start on Bind, having just won on that map earlier against OGLU and Liquid losing to M3C. However, their early 4-1 lead quickly evaporated, with Liquid taking some rather unique approaches to buy rounds that paid off. Liquid ended the first half up 7-5, heading into their attack side.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality

Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

G2 continue miraculous lower bracket run and eliminate OGLU from EMEA LCQ

After eliminating NAVI and Guild, VALORANT teams G2 Esports and OG London United came into another lower bracket match today, fighting for their lives in the 2022 VCT. With only four teams left in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament, both G2 and OGLU were looking to make a statement by sending their team to join M3C and Team Liquid as the last men standing.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fnatic electrocutes Vitality eliminating Astralis from LEC Playoffs contention

Fnatic took down Team Vitality and kept their hopes alive for the LEC Playoffs. They also mathematically eliminate Astralis from the playoffs’ contention with their win. However, both Fnatic and Vitality still have to play and win one more game before being able to take a sigh of relief and secure a place in the second phase of the LEC Summer Split 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apeks finalize Counter-Strike lineup with shox signing

Apeks has finalized its lineup by picking up French CS:GO veteran Richard “shox” Papillon for the international squad in its quest to become a tier one team. After an underwhelming sixth place ESEA performance, the Norwegian esports org looked to bolster its lineup with new changes. Now, they have completed their international squad rebuild by signing French veteran shox.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ticket punched: G2 become first team in world to qualify for 2022 League World Championship

G2 Esports have become the first team in the world to claim their spot at the League of Legends World Championship following a pivotal win over Misfits today. Because G2 cannot fall lower than fourth place and have accumulated enough Championship Points this season thanks to their first-place finish in the Spring Split, they have assured themselves the LEC’s fourth seed at Worlds, at the very least. At worst, G2 will participate in the Worlds play-in stage later this year.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A League ping and vision system revamp is in the works for 2023 preseason

For the first time in almost 10 years, League of Legends’ ping system will be revamped. Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, lead game designer on the Summoner’s Rift team, appeared in a recent developer vlog to tease changes coming to the game itself at the start of next season, including those to pings and vision.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

LCK, LEC average viewership more than double of LCS

After seven weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, the final days of the 2022 Summer Split has arrived for most pro League of Legends competition around the world. Teams have battled all season long for a chance to lift their respective regional trophies, and fans have tuned in every time to enjoy some hard-fought matches. Across the summer, the LCK and LEC have topped the charts with the highest average concurrent viewership numbers in the world, according to EsportsCharts, bringing in more than double the viewers on average than the LCS.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Movistar Riders adds MartinezSa to CS:GO team

The 21-year-old Spanish AWPer Antonio “⁠MartinezSa⁠” Martinez has joined Movistar Riders, the best CS:GO team in the country, to fill the spot left vacant by the departure of Alvaro “⁠SunPayus⁠” Garcia earlier this week. SunPayus was arguably the best player in Movistar...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How does the gacha system work in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy, the massively popular multiplayer RPG that’s just been released by Perfect World, takes a ton of inspiration from the equally (if not more) popular RPG Genshin Impact. There’s a striking number of similarities between the games in relation to visual art style and combat, as well as their gacha game mechanics.
VIDEO GAMES

