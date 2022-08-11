Read full article on original website
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
Live player comms will not return to LCS broadcast in Summer Split week 8, league confirms
After experimenting with in-game player comms on the LCS broadcast, the league has confirmed to Dot Esports that the feature will not return to the LCS livestream for the final weekend of the Summer Split. Still, the LCS is open to the idea of bringing live player comms back to the broadcast at some point in the future.
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
Liquid overcomes G2 at EMEA LCQ to secure rematch against M3C with Champions trip on the line
Team Liquid rallied from their close loss to M3C earlier today with a close but confident victory over G2 Esports in the lower bracket of the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). G2 opted to start on Bind, having just won on that map earlier against OGLU and Liquid losing to M3C. However, their early 4-1 lead quickly evaporated, with Liquid taking some rather unique approaches to buy rounds that paid off. Liquid ended the first half up 7-5, heading into their attack side.
100 Thieves survive early game woes against CLG, solidify top three position in 2022 LCS Summer Split
It might not have looked too pretty through the opening moments of the match, but 100 Thieves were able to gather their senses and snatch a victory against Counter Logic Gaming to strengthen their grip over a top-three finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split. For both teams, this upcoming...
Riot wants to welcome more League players to jungle role with changes to position’s mechanics and systems for 2023 preseason
Being a jungler in League of Legends can be tough. The position has always been notorious for being one of the most difficult to try for the first time, while also tough to master at a high level. Players need a ton of game knowledge and skill just to be,...
Fnatic creep closer to LEC Summer Playoffs spot after defeating Astralis in 2022 Summer Split
Though a mere three days remain in the 2022 LEC Summer Split, only three League of Legends teams have cemented spots in the upcoming playoffs. Fnatic and Astralis are just two of the many other teams still aiming to contest qualification, with each of these final few games being crucial in determining the teams’ next steps.
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
G2 continue miraculous lower bracket run and eliminate OGLU from EMEA LCQ
After eliminating NAVI and Guild, VALORANT teams G2 Esports and OG London United came into another lower bracket match today, fighting for their lives in the 2022 VCT. With only four teams left in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier tournament, both G2 and OGLU were looking to make a statement by sending their team to join M3C and Team Liquid as the last men standing.
Fnatic electrocutes Vitality eliminating Astralis from LEC Playoffs contention
Fnatic took down Team Vitality and kept their hopes alive for the LEC Playoffs. They also mathematically eliminate Astralis from the playoffs’ contention with their win. However, both Fnatic and Vitality still have to play and win one more game before being able to take a sigh of relief and secure a place in the second phase of the LEC Summer Split 2022.
Apeks finalize Counter-Strike lineup with shox signing
Apeks has finalized its lineup by picking up French CS:GO veteran Richard “shox” Papillon for the international squad in its quest to become a tier one team. After an underwhelming sixth place ESEA performance, the Norwegian esports org looked to bolster its lineup with new changes. Now, they have completed their international squad rebuild by signing French veteran shox.
ImperialHal and TSM look to surprise their Apex competition amidst pro meta changes
The meta of Apex Legends underwent one of its most drastic shifts in recent memory at the beginning of season 14. Big buffs, nerfs, ammo changes, and new attachments led to what feels like a completely new weapon meta, and changes to different legends and their abilities have also shaken things up.
Ticket punched: G2 become first team in world to qualify for 2022 League World Championship
G2 Esports have become the first team in the world to claim their spot at the League of Legends World Championship following a pivotal win over Misfits today. Because G2 cannot fall lower than fourth place and have accumulated enough Championship Points this season thanks to their first-place finish in the Spring Split, they have assured themselves the LEC’s fourth seed at Worlds, at the very least. At worst, G2 will participate in the Worlds play-in stage later this year.
TSM keeps 2022 LCS Summer playoff hopes alive and well with victory over CLG
It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the TSM faithful, but after the team’s sixth win of the season against Counter Logic Gaming today, it looks like the perennial LCS champions might be making a return to post-season play. The 2022 Summer Split has been tumultuous...
A League ping and vision system revamp is in the works for 2023 preseason
For the first time in almost 10 years, League of Legends’ ping system will be revamped. Matthew “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, lead game designer on the Summoner’s Rift team, appeared in a recent developer vlog to tease changes coming to the game itself at the start of next season, including those to pings and vision.
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
Zain secures title of top Smash Melee player but community isn’t too happy with this MPGR ranking
There is always going to be some level of controversy, contention, or outrage whenever a well-known ranking system is updated, but with the return of the Melee Panda Global Ranking (MPGR) after more than three years of hiatus, players and fans have a lot to say about the final listing.
LCK, LEC average viewership more than double of LCS
After seven weeks of blood, sweat, and tears, the final days of the 2022 Summer Split has arrived for most pro League of Legends competition around the world. Teams have battled all season long for a chance to lift their respective regional trophies, and fans have tuned in every time to enjoy some hard-fought matches. Across the summer, the LCK and LEC have topped the charts with the highest average concurrent viewership numbers in the world, according to EsportsCharts, bringing in more than double the viewers on average than the LCS.
Movistar Riders adds MartinezSa to CS:GO team
The 21-year-old Spanish AWPer Antonio “MartinezSa” Martinez has joined Movistar Riders, the best CS:GO team in the country, to fill the spot left vacant by the departure of Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia earlier this week. SunPayus was arguably the best player in Movistar...
How does the gacha system work in Tower of Fantasy?
Tower of Fantasy, the massively popular multiplayer RPG that’s just been released by Perfect World, takes a ton of inspiration from the equally (if not more) popular RPG Genshin Impact. There’s a striking number of similarities between the games in relation to visual art style and combat, as well as their gacha game mechanics.
