Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
3 Steelers battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a lot of uncertainty heading into the 2022 preseason. Once iconic Ben Roethlisberger left his position as starting quarterback, observers expected a new era of Steelers football to begin. Naturally, the fan base wanted to see how their favorite club would look in this new incarnation.
Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks
On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a rematch of Super Bowl XL in their opening preseason game. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Seahawks-Steelers prediction and pick we have laid out below. Seattle...
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints Locker Room Interview: Rookie RB Abram Smith 'Looked Explosive', Vows to 'Come Back Better' After Fumble
New Orleans Saints rookie running back recaps his NFL debut and critiques his performance.
Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger On Steelers Debut: NFL World Reacts
Ben Roethlisberger might be retired, but the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is still keeping a close eye on his old team. Saturday night, the Steelers made their preseason debut, taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh topped Seattle, 32-25. Big Ben was impressed. "Great showing by the @steelers tonight! All 3...
CBS Sports
NFL preseason Week 1 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Steelers' George Pickens hauls in toe-tapping TD
The NFL preseason is officially underway, and Week 1 of the 2022 exhibition season has been quite eventful up to this point. Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a game-winning touchdown against the Detroit Lions with under two minutes left, Jordan Love and Trey Lance traded long touchdowns in the Bay and Cincinnati Bengals star kicker Evan McPherson went 3 of 3 on his field goals, including two from at least 56 yards out.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon corrects reporter for hilarious assumption about 'padding' during his pregame workout
Melvin Gordon is dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss some practice time this week. Contrary to what one reporter thought, however, the Denver Broncos running back did not warm up prior to Saturday night’s preseason game with some sort of bizarre padding on right leg.
Steelers and Seahawks set for preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in 18 seasons someone other than Ben Roethlisberger will be consistently behind center for the Steelers. Name a position, though, and there's something to talk about as the Steelers and Pittsburgh prepare for tonight's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. RELATED: Mike Tomlin announces Mitch Trubisky will start first preseason gameHead Coach Mike Tomlin has already named Mitch Trubisky as the first-team starter for tonight's game at Acrisure Stadium and he will be the one who opens the game tonight. Mason Rudolph is listed as second string and rookie Kenny Pickett will likely...
Yardbarker
2022 Pittsburgh Steelers win totals: A new era in Pittsburgh
With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired, things are going to be different in Pittsburgh. Big Ben might have had his flaws, but you knew he was not going to shrink from the moment. This year, the starter is going to be either maligned veteran Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett....
Comments / 0