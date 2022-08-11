ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Conserve Battery Power With the Windows CPU Core Parking Tool

The Windows CPU Core Parking tool is a feature that dynamically disables CPU cores to conserve power and reduce heat. This tool comes with lots of benefits but also has its drawbacks. So, how does the CPU Core Parking feature work? How do you enable or disable it?. Let's explore...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Protect Your Privacy on the Go With These Portable Windows Apps

Looking to continue growing your portable apps collection? It's important to keep up to date with the latest privacy tools, both for offline and online use. As such, let's explore 12 portable apps focused around privacy, so you're never caught without a layer of defense. Why Use Portable Privacy Apps?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Folder on an iPhone to Organize Your Apps

If you have an iPhone you most likely download a lot of apps. One of the best ways to organize these apps is to put them into folders on your iPhone Home Screen. You can rely on the App Library to organize your apps for you, but creating your own folders gives you far more control over your iPhone apps. And it only takes a second to make one.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Learn How to Create a Website Status Checker in Python

If you often find yourself fetching data from websites, you should probably consider automating the process. Sometimes referred to as “web scraping”, the process is a common one for sites that do not provide a formal API or feed. Of course, you won't get anywhere if the site you're trying to fetch is unavailable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Landscape Photography#Smart Phone#Lifehacks#Ios
makeuseof.com

Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14

It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Mac’s Portrait Mode in Any App on Any Webcam

If you’re a resident of the Apple ecosystem, you might know about Portrait Mode as an effect on your iPhone camera. But Mac users have can use this effect with their Mac’s built-in webcam during FaceTime calls for a pleasant background blur effect as well. And did you...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Adobe Photoshop vs. Photoshop Express: What’s the Difference?

When it comes to picture editing, many photographers choose Adobe Photoshop as their preferred software. Although learning the basics is sometimes tricky, you will have access to many great features after passing the initial learning curve. Photoshop Express has become an excellent option for those who want to edit on...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Replace GRUB With Windows Boot Manager

When you dual-boot a Linux distro alongside Windows, the installer sets up a bootloader, generally GRUB, to ensure there are no conflicts between the two operating systems during the boot-up processes. While GRUB is a versatile and easy-to-use bootloader, you might want to switch to using the Windows Boot Manager...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Longevity
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Color of an Image in CorelDRAW: 2 Ways

Although CorelDRAW is primarily used for creating vector-based graphics, you can also work with raster-based images, known as bitmaps. If you want to change the color of something, there are two different ways to do that in CorelDRAW. Let’s jump in and find which way works best for you.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Different Ways of Writing Conditional Statements in JavaScript

A conditional statement let you run a block of code based on a specific condition. The JavaScript language provides various ways of using conditional statements. Many of them are common to other programming languages too. But you should be aware of their individual benefits and how they work in JavaScript.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the Difference?

Samsung is one of the biggest proponents of foldable smartphones on the market. After debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August 2021, Samsung is back with a successor to its premium foldable phone. With the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung marks the fourth generation of its bendy devices.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Handheld Gaming Consoles vs. Smartphones: 6 Questions You Should Ask Before Buying

If you're a hardcore gamer and want to play games on the road, your first thought would be to get a handheld console like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. However, smartphones are increasingly becoming viable options in mobile gaming. There are many great titles on iOS and Android, plus many accessories that'll give you a console experience. You can also get a dedicated gaming phone if you're into that.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Remove the Quick Search Tool Hijacker From Your Browser

Has Quick Search Tool taken over your browser as the default search engine? It's a browser hijacker that you should remove immediately to protect your privacy. Fortunately, you can easily remove it and set Google back to your default search engine in just a few minutes. But how exactly do you go about it? We'll show you in this article.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python

A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

How to Check if Your Computer Is Compatible With Windows 11 22H2

Microsoft is working on the Windows 11 version 22H2 launch, and the update comes with plenty of new features to improve the operating system. Microsoft announced the 22H2 update is designed to improve the system’s productivity, security, and overall ease of use. When Will Windows 11 22H2 Become Available?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up and Use Moto Actions on Motorola Phones

Motorola has a simplistic approach to Android for its mobile devices, maintaining a near-stock Android experience, unlike other manufacturers that often sell devices with what many might consider bloatware. When it comes to adding features beyond the stock experience, Motorola focuses on those that help support daily performance or use.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop

If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

6 Windows Programs You Didn't Realize Steam Had

Steam carries many kinds of programs within its library, from games to development suites. However, did you know there's a wider range of Windows programs available on Steam?. Let's have a look at some Windows programs you might not realize Steam had. Is It Worth Using Steam for Programs That...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy