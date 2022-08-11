2 Nabbed In Bridgeport Double Homicide Carried Out From Back Of Scooter

Jahmir Daniel and Jack Vaz Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Two men have been charged in a drive-by double homicide in Fairfield County that was carried out from the back of a scooter.

The arrests took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 10, exactly one month from the date of the murders.

Jahmir Daniel, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Jack Vaz, age 19, also of Bridgeport, were arrested by Bridgeport Police for the murders of 32-year-old Ramon Peguero, of Hartford, and Kazzmaire Dorsey, age 18, of Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

Police believe that Peguero was the intended target and that Dorsey was struck by a stray bullet as they stood near a group of dirt bike riders at the Atlas gas station located on the 1700 block of Fairfield Ave., police said.

Daniel is alleged to have fired the shots that killed the victims while riding as a passenger on a passing scooter, Appleby said.

"The evidence in the case indicates that Dorsey was the intended target and Peguero, who has no association with either Dorsey or Daniel, was struck by a stray bullet," he added.

Daniel was arrested and charged with"

Murder with special circumstances

Two counts of murder

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Criminal possession of a firearm

Larceny.

He is being held on a $5 million bond.

The evidence also shows that Daniel attempted to elude capture by destroying evidence. Hours after the shooting, he and several others, including Vaz got rid of the scooter used in the murder by stashing it in a wooded area in the city’s North End, Appleby said.

Vaz was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

"These arrests are the result of the tireless work of the lead detective, Keith Hanson, and the many other detectives in the Homicide Unit, Digital Video Retrieval Team (DVRT), and Identification Unit that assisted," Appleby added.

The case remains open and other arrests are expected.

